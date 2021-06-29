'Shakti' Written Update June 28 Episode: Family Members Gather For Heer & Virat's Wedding

Shakti's latest episode shows Harman locking Mahi in his room when she finds her snooping inside in his absence. Parmeet tells Sant Baksh that she fakes to accept Heer so that she can bring Virat home. Soumya dresses Heer for her wedding day and Mahi gets jealous. Heer arrives at the altar to marry Virat. Read the entire written update of Shakti's 28 June episode-

Shakti's latest episode starts with Mahi peeking into Harman's room but finds no one inside. Soumya says Good Night to Harman and leaves. Harman finds the door is open and sees Mahi going into his bathroom. He locks the bathroom from outside and leaves. Mahi starts to shout and banging on the door. Harman goes to Soumya's room and she tells him to leave or else Mahi will create a scene. Harman tells her he locked Mahi in his room and Soumya chides him for behaving like a child. Harman says that Soumya's behaviour is even more mysterious than his since she is acting weird all this time and he has not got a chance to get close to her. He tells her that Virat's love is so much better that he even came to visit Heer a day before their wedding. Soumya asks him how did he know to which he tells her that he saw the two straws in the milkshake and shoes behind the curtain. Heer tells Virat whenever she sees Mahi, she finds her behaviour odd with Soumya.

Soumya tells Harman she cannot understand Parmeet's sudden acceptance of Heer since she was against them to an extent that she joined hands with Angel. Harman tells her she is overthinking it and Parmeet's heart may have changed the same way Preeto accepted her despite hating her in past. Soumya says if Parmeet tried to take away Heer's happiness then she won't shut up. Parmeet takes Heer's bridal wear in her hands and throws it away aggressively. Sant Baksh tells her how could she be so angry since she was the one who agreed with their wedding. Parmeet says it was just an act to bring Virat back to the house. She tells him just let Heer step into their house and she will show her real colours.

Mahi gets angry in the bathroom and washes her face. She looks at the mirror and says let Heer leave the house and she will ruin Soumya's life. Soumya grooms Heer for her wedding day. Soumya remembers when she used to dress Heer in childhood as a bride for fancy dress. She tells her she is so happy to see her getting married today. Heer says she really wished she would dress her during her first wedding and after today, she feels her wedding day is perfect. Mahi enters the room saying she will help Heer to get ready and gets shocked seeing she is already dressed up. They hear a noise and they go to the balcony. They find Sant Baksh's family and Harak Singh's family dancing. Heer goes downstairs and Soumya joins her.

Mahi thinks she took away her right to dress her own daughter on the wedding day and she will not let her participate in anything in the wedding. Preeto tells Soumya to bring the aarti thali to welcome the groom. Mahi says she has been waiting for so long and everyone finds her with the thali. Harman gets angry and goes towards Mahi. Soumya stops him by saying they should not argue today. Mahi welcomes Virat and the groom's family. They all go inside for the wedding ceremony. Pandit Ji asks to bring the bride and Heer walks down the aisle under the cloth held by Harman, Harak Singh, and Veeran. Soumya and Preeto walk behind them. Heer arrives at the altar and Virat holds her hand while they smile looking at each other.

