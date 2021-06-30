Shakti Written Update June 29: Heer And Virat Get Married, Receive Family's Blessings

Shakti written update for the June 29th episode begins with Virat and Heer’s wedding ceremony. Virat helps her by holding her hand to climb up on the mandap. As panditji chants the wedding mantras, they sit holding each others’ hands. Virat then assures Heer that he will never leave her hand. Meanwhile, Harman and Saumya talk about how they never thought that their daughter’s dream would be fulfilled in this manner. Later panditji asks the bride and groom to hold a flower in their hands and pray. He then asks them to stand up for a ritual.

As Virat and Heer perform the garland ceremony, everyone claps with a smile on their faces while Parmeet fakes being happy. The bride’s parents are then asked to tie the knot after which Harman goes and does the needful. Later, Harman and Saumya spot that the knot is about to open to which they rush towards the bride-groom and manage to save it. Further, Virat and Heer perform the feras and then panditji completes the mantras. Then Heer meets all her family members by hugging them before her vidaai. Harman states how he could not spend time with his lovely daughter to which she says that she will visit him frequently.

Harman then goes to Virat and ask her to take care of her daughter to which he assures him not to worry about it and tells him that he can visit her daughter anytime he wants. The bride and groom then sit in the car and reach their house where Parmeet is ready to perform their aarti. Heer then performs other rituals while entering her new home and takes God’s blessings. Meanwhile, Parmeet and Sant Baksh ask Virat to hold Heer in her arms and take her to their room to which Virat gets shocked and tries to confirm it with his mother. Parmeet then intervenes and tells him that it is a ritual. Virat then holds her in his arms and takes her to the room. As they enter the room, Virat sees that the room is fully decorated to which he yells at Raghu. Parmeet then arrives and scolds Raghu while Virat asks him to leave.

