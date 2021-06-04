'Shakti' Written Update June 3 Episode: Harman Rescues Soumya And Virat From Angel's Goons

Shakti's latest episode shows Virat meeting Soumya for the first time as Angel's goons bring him where Soumya is kidnapped. Harman comes to rescue them and fights with goons. Preeto and Parmeet wait for their children to come home safely. Read the entire written update of Shakti's 3 June episode-

Shakti written update for June 3, 2021 episode

Shakti's latest episode starts with Angel's goons bringing Virat to the place where Soumya is kidnapped and tied up. Virat remembers Heer talking about Soumya in the past. Virat calls her 'Gulabo' and Soumya asks him who he is and Virat tells him he is Heer's husband. Soumya asks him if she is safe and states they are meeting at such a difficult time. The goon says the police must be looking for Virat and they should finish him. Soumya stops them and Virat says he will pay them double of what Angel is paying. The goons say he is the son of a police officer and he could send them to jail so they can't afford to keep him alive. The goon goes on to slit his throat but they hear a noise. They find Harman standing near the boxes.

Harman rescues Virat and Soumya

The goon goes on to hit Harman and he defends himself and twists his hand. Harman sees Soumya tied up in the chair and gets angry and slams the goon. He then fights with others as well while looking at Soumya. After he defeats all of them, he walks towards Soumya and she cries and recalls all their happy memories together. Harman lovingly runs his hand into her hair and Soumya tells him she knew he would come to rescue her. Harman then unties both Soumya and Virat. A goon gains his consciousness and hits Harman with a stick. Harman stays unaffected as he looks at Soumya. The goon then goes to hit Soumya and Harman stops him and punches him and he falls on the floor. Soumya hugs Harman and Virat looks at them endearingly. He remembers his moments with Heer and the first time they had said "I love you" to each other.

Sant Baksh arrives with the police force

Virat whistles and says Heer was right that there is no Lover like Harman in this world. Virat reminisces his promises with Heer to be with her forever and Heer's love for him. He falls on the floor and starts to cry and shouts Heer's name. He says he wants Heer to come back. He then starts kicking a goon asking him where is Heer as he punches him. Harman stops him and says they will find Heer. Sant Baksh arrives with police officers to arrest the goons and hugs Virat. Harman asks him if they came to know about Heer's location from Angel and Daljeet and Sant Baksh says not yet. Virat gets angry and punches the floor saying he wants Heer at any cost. Harman assures him they will find her because of his true love.

Soumya arrives with Harman at Harak Singh's house

Preeto worries why Harman and others have not come back yet and Parmeet says they are not even picking the phone calls. Harman arrives in the car with Soumya and Preeto sees them. She says her name and everyone turns to look at them. Parmeet runs to Virat and asks him if he is okay and he says he is fine. Harman assists Soumya by holding her as her leg is injured. Mahi heartbreakingly looks at them holding hands and coming into the house. Preeto asks them to stop as she stands there with a pooja thali.

