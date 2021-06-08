'Shakti' Written Update June 7 Episode: Mahi Gives Her Blessings To Harman And Soumya

Shakti's latest episode shows Soumya leaving the house after taking Harak Singh and Preeto's blessings. She assures them, their family's happiness will return once Heer comes back. Mahi stops Soumya from leaving and bringing her back. She decides to walk away from Harman and Soumya's life forever. Read the entire written update of Shakti's 7 June episode.

Shakti written update June 7, 2021 episode

Shakti's latest episode starts with Mahi thinking she has finally got justice and she got Harman's acceptance. Mahi hears a knock on the door and asks Harman to come inside. She tells him she knew she will not get justice easily and he can tell her whatever he wants to say in his defense. Harman joins his hands and says he knows he does not deserve her forgiveness and since she wants him to see him as her husband he will do so from tomorrow onwards.

Soumya to leave Harak Singh's house

The next day, Preeto, Harman, Harak Singh, and Virat get shocked seeing Soumya leaving the house with her bags. Soumya asks for Harak Singh's blessing, and Preeto gets reluctant to give her blessings and starts to cry. She tells Soumya that the fate of their home is really bad and nothing good ever happens. Soumya says the fate of their home is great and that is why Harman miraculously returned after years. She assures them their happiness will return when Heer returns and tells them they should accept that Harman only belongs to Mahi. Soumya tells Virat she believes in him that he will find where Heer is and asks him to never ever leave her once he finds her.

Mahi stops Soumya from leaving

Soumya slightly glances at Harman and leaves with her bag without talking to him. She remembers their first meeting and the time he saved her from the electric wire as she walks away. Harman heartbreakingly looks at her leaving and remembers their romantic moments together. As soon as Soumya reaches to leave the doorstep, Mahi asks her to stop. Mahi tells her that it was her own mistake that she tried to get someone who can never be hers and she realized that last night. She reveals Harman told her that he can never share the love he has for Soumya and he can only stay as a husband who is like a stranger to her within a room.

Mahi walks away from Harman's life

Mahi holds Soumya's hand and brings her back to the living room in front of everyone. She tells them she was up all night thinking if she ever wants a husband who is with her for the namesake. She says one person should walk away from their complicated relationship and it should not be Soumya but her. She tells everyone that she thought that relationships are made by two people's effort but after yesterday she has realized that any relationship that is forced will only create chaos in the house. She tells Harman that he cannot be hers and she can be the sister-in-law of the family but never his wife. Mahi says she has decided to walk away from Soumya and Harman's life forever.

Mahi requests Preeto to keep her with family

Mahi tells Preeto she was really angry all this time but she can never get his love by forcing him. She walks to Soumya and holds her hand and asks her to come with her. She takes her to Harman and she raises Harman's hand. She places Soumya's hand on Harman's hand and looks at them together. She tells Harman to bring in divorce papers and she will sign them so that Soumya and he can get remarried. She requests Harak Singh and Preeto to never keep her away from their family since she has no one else in her life. She says she will never come between Harman and Soumya and she will stay in a corner somewhere. Mahi says only if Harman and Soumya agree with it and if not she will walk away from the family as well. The episode ends with Harman telling her she can stay wherever she wants and he will be behind her any decision.

