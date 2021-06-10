Shakti Written Update June 9 , 2021 Episode: Mahi Launches A Devious Plan To Trap Soumya

Shakti's latest episode shows Soumya and Harman doing a romantic dance and she suspects Mahi is looking at them. They find everything in their room shattered and Soumya blames Mahi. Harman confronts Mahi in front of the family but she is proven innocent. Mahi had planned to trap Soumya. Read the entire written update of Shakti's 9 June episode-

Shakti Written Update June 9, 2021, Episode

Shakti's latest episode starts with Soumya and Harman dancing in the garden to a romantic song. Soumya and Harman get closer while dancing and Soumya shouts after she sees someone's shadow. She thinks to herself it was no one other than Mahi. Soumya goes into the house to knock on Mahi's door. Harman stops her and says they should rather check in the living room but they don't find anyone. They go to their room and find all of their decorations shattered and broken. Soumya tells him Mahi has done all of this and even if she pretends to be okay she has not accepted their relationship. Harman says they need to confront her right now. He gets angry and storms out of the room. He knocks on Mahi's door but she does not open it.

Harman confronts Mahi in front of family

Virat wakes up and asks him why is he making so much noise. Harman continues to knock on the door and Mahi opens the door. Mahi asks them why have they all gathered so late at night. Harman blames her for destroying their room and Mahi says why will she do something like that. Preeto, Harak Singh, Simran, and Veeraa also come outside and Preeto asks him what happened. He takes them to the room to show what Mahi has done. The family gets shocked seeing everything shattered in the room. Harman says she has done all of this and Soumya saw her in the garden. Mahi tells Soumya she must have misunderstood and she tells her it was her own decision to leave Harman then why will she do something like that. Soumya tells her to stop her emotional drama and she knows her very well. Suddenly, they hear a noise in the room.

Mahi's devious plan

The noise starts to come from a cupboard and Harman goes to open it. A cat comes out of the cupboard and runs out through the window. Harak Singh says this is a farmhouse and wild animals keep coming now and then and Veeran says the cat must have done all of this. Mahi says maybe Soumya does not want she should stay with her family. Soumya asks her to stop showing herself as innocent and Mahi tells her to stop insulting her in front of the family. She says if it really bothers them so much then she will leave the house. Mahi walks out crying and she starts to smile as soon as she goes out of the room. Preeto chides Soumya for blaming Mahi without any evidence. Mahi then thinks about how she destroyed everything in the room and deliberately kept a cat in the room. She thinks she will now destroy Soumya with her devious plan.

Soumya talks with Mahi

Preeto continues to chide Soumya and Harman agrees with her. Soumya tells them they are right and she will talk to Mahi and asks them to wait. Virat thinks the way Soumya went out of the room there is something else at works here. Mahi talks to herself that she will gain Harman's sympathy through her drama and he will eventually pick her over Soumya. Soumya says from behind that this will never happen. Mahi turns and asks her what exactly will not happen. Soumya says she will not let her leave the house without seeing her and Harman's wedding. Soumya apologizes for her behavior and Mahi says this is the first time she has said her sorry. Soumya says that is because she has never done anything to ever apologize to her.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM SHAKTI'S EPISODE