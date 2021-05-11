'Shakti' Written Update May 10 Episode: Soumya Asks Family For DNA Test To Identify Harman

Shakti's 10 May episode shows Soumya asking for her rights from the family and convinces them to get a DNA test to prove Harman's identity. Meanwhile, Simran agrees to let Arjun meet their baby for five minutes. Amidst all this Rohan happens to call and he finds out Simran's daughter's father has come and gets angry. Read the entire written update of Shakti's 10 May episode-

Shakti's latest episode starts with Soumya asking someone to come to the farmhouse on phone for important work. She tells Harman not to feel regret and they will ask for their rights. They walk inside holding hands and the family gets shocked looking at them. Mahi calls her shameless to step inside. Soumya says Harman has right on this house and she will get the proof. Mahi says she is getting started with another drama. Soumya says they will get the DNA test and tells them she has called a Doctor to get his DNA matched with Preeto and Harak Singh as well. She says she has always wished the best for this house and she is asking for rights as a daughter and a daughter-in-law.

Parmeet chides Virat for yelling at Nayan

Nayan apologizes to Virat and says she was only trying to end the problems. Virat yells at her but Parmeet interrupts and chides Virat for taking with her like that. Nayan says not to say anything to Virat and says it was her fault because she could not see her brother crying so she came to Simran. Parmeet says it is not her fault and she has the right to make decisions about their house and Virat should understand that. Preeto says she will give Soumya her rights. Mahi interrogates that Soumya can do anything to prove her drama and she could bribe the doctor or change the reports. Preeto says the DNA test will be done but if the reports don't match then she will no longer have any relationship with Soumya.

Arjun meets Simran and his daughter

Arjun pretends to cry while meeting Simran and Virat. He says he had gone crazy before but he will no longer have any problems because of him. Simran says the past cannot be changed but since he wanted to meet his daughter he can meet her for five minutes. She leaves them alone and Arjun thinks he will become their family's son-in-law soon. Virat calls Heer once again and she finally picks she asks him why is he calling her again and again.

She tells him she is not coming back to him and he should marry Nayan. Virat tells the wedding is not happening because of his will but because of Heer's stubbornness. Heer says his destiny is with Nayan and Virat says he cannot argue with a person who does not want to understand. He informs her that Rohan does not want to be with Simran. Heer does not believe him and says not to call her unless there is a genuine reason.

Soumya requests to stay home till the DNA test result arrives

The doctor takes the samples for the DNA test and informs them it will take 7 days. Mahi says since it will take 7 days Soumya should come into the house after that. Soumya says she will not go anywhere because she does not want them to feel she did any changes with the reports. Mahi tries to argue but Soumya requests Harak Singh. Harak Singh agrees and says if the report does not match then he will bury Harman alive.

Rohan finds out Arjun has come to see their baby

Arjun sees Simran and pretends to bond with the baby. He says to the baby that he will have to keep pleading to meet her until she grows up. He says he may be a bad person but Simran is a good one and he will keep praying for both of them to stay happy. Rohan calls on Simran's phone but Arjun picks up and addresses himself as Simran's daughter's father. Simran snatches the phone and Rohan says he was feeling guilty for treating her badly but she does not really care for him since her baby's father has come.

Simran tries to explain but Rohan says the brother-sister duo are the same since Virat kicked Heer out of the house after he got well and now that her baby's father has come she will not need him as well. Arjun apologizes to Rohan and says he only came to meet his daughter for once. Simran says he has not done anything wrong and only people who commit a mistake should apologize. She says she made a mistake and now she will rectify it.

