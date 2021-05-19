Shakti Written Update May 18 Episode: Harak Singh Convinces Police Angel Is Not Home

Shakti's latest episode shows police reaching Harak Singh's house in search of Angel after she ran away from prison. Daljeet takes Simran's phone away and asks her if Virat sent her behind him. Harak Singh and Preeto outsmart the police to sent them out of the house to save their family. Read the entire written update of Shakti's 18 May episode.-

Shakti Written update for May 18, 2021 episode

Shakti’s latest episode starts with the police coming to Harak Singh’s house and knocking on the door while Angel gets tensed listening to it. Simran calls Daljeet but he appears from behind and takes away the phone. He asks her if Virat sent her behind him. Virat heads toward the door and Angel stops him. He tells her he was just going to see how many men there are outside. Angel asks him to come with her. Virat goes on to open the door anyway and Angel pulls him back. He covers his face mask and the police start to knock even harder on the door. Preeto comes out and Angel asks her to convince the police to go away. Preeto opens the door and tells the police that she was asleep so she could not open the door. The police tell her that Angel has run away from the prison and they suspect she is hidden somewhere in the house. Preeto says she may be asleep but the door was closed so Angel cannot be in the house. The cop still suspects she is inside the house and asks his team to look around in the house.

Harak Singh convinces the police to leave the house

Daljeet holds Simran’s hand tightly and asks her aggressively if Virat sent him behind him. Daljeet says if not for herself but think about her newborn daughter and tell him where is Virat right now. Simran tells him she will tell him everything about Virat. Preeto tells the police to believe her, but the cop says they have gotten orders from higher authorities to find her. Harak Singh convinces Angel to let him go outside since police will expect him to come outside as it is his house. Harak Singh says they cannot check his house like that and if there is more problem then he will call the commissioner and confirm. The police say there is no need to call the commissioner and leaves from there.

Angel agrees to get bandages for Veeran's wounds

Angel sees that the police have left and goes outside. Angel lauds Harak Singh's acting skills. Harak Singh pleads to let him take his brother to the doctor since his leg is bleeding. Angel laughs and says Harak Singh who never pleads to anyone is begging in front of her. Simran takes away the phone from Daljeet’s hand and runs away and he follows her. Virat sees Simran’s missed calls and wonders why she called so many times. Simran falls and breaks the phone. Angel agrees to help them and tells Virat to bring some bandages for Veeran’s wounds and asks him to come quickly. Virat and Preeto make assuring eye contact. Daljeet sees Simran has fallen and catches her.

Daljeet brings Simran to Harak Singh's house

Angel asks her goon to bring other family members outside as well. Virat opens the door and finds Daljeet bringing Simran into the house forcefully with a gun in his hand. He asks him where he is going and Virat tells him he is going to the medical store. Daljeet tells him to only pray for that family and asks him to shut the door and not go anywhere. The goons bring Veeran and Mahi outside and Daljeet brings Simran. Preeto thinks Simran was at Rohan’s house, then how must have Daljeet brought her here

