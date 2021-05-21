'Shakti' Written Update May 20 Episode: Harman And Virat Team Up To Fight For Their Family

Shakti's 20 May episode shows Angel asking Daljeet to take Virat instead of Simran to their house and Harman manages to escape Angel's hostage. Harman comes in front of Daljeet's car and figures out Virat knows Preeto and Harak Singh. Harman and Virat team up to fight against Angel. Read the entire written update of Shakti's 20 May episode-

Shakti written update for May 20, 2021 episode

Shakti's latest episode starts with Daljeet telling Angel to take care of everything and asks Simran to come with him. Simran says she will not leave her family and Angel says let her be with her. Virat says if she won't go then everyone at her house will question where they both disappeared. Angel asks Daljeet to take Virat instead. Daljeet says he will keep calling her every hour and if he does not then she should realize he is in trouble and start killing each family member. Angel asks her goons to take all the family members to the room again. The goons come looking for Harman and find he is not in the chair. Harman hits them from behind and escapes Angel's hostage.

Harman comes in front of Daljeet's car

Parmeet worries where did Simran, Virat, and Daljeet disappear all at once. She asks Nayan to call Virat. Meanwhile, Harman rushes on the street and tries to stop few vehicles to give him a lift but no one stops. Daljeet and Virat's car comes at the same time and he walks toward them. Daljeet stops the car and shouts at him to come in front of the car. Harman asks Daljeet for the phone and when he refuses Harman holds his collar saying he can go every limit for love. Virat thinks of Heer and gives his phone to Harman and tells Daljeet no one knows better than him when it comes to love.

Virat and Harman team up against Daljeet

Harman sees Harak Singh and Preeto's contact on his phone and overhears their conversation about Heer. Daljeet threatens Virat with a gun and Harman says his phone call is done and there is no need for a gun for such a small thing. He suddenly starts punching Daljeet and angrily tells him how could he trap his family. He tells them he is their son Harman, and Virat takes the gun in his hand.

They both beat up Daljeet and put him in the car's trunk. Harman changes the punctured tire and Virat looks at him. He tells Harman that Heer was absolutely correct about him. She used to say he always saved Soumya and today he will save his daughter. Harman says he is also going to save her today and they both join each other's hands. Harman asks him to call the police and get in the car.

Preeto sports Harman and Virat through the window

Preeto cries asking why are they being punished like this and says she will die right here. Harak Singh comforts her and says the good in people always trumps evil. Preeto prays for their safety and Harman and Virat walk towards the house. Virat and Harman jump over the wall to get inside. Preeto sees them both through the window and gets overwhelmed. Harak Singh hears her and comes to see them both. They all look at each other and Harman gestures to her not to take his name out loud. Simran thanks God and Harak Singh sits in the room getting relieved by their presence. The episode ends with Harman and Virat walking towards the house.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM SHAKTI'S EPISODE

