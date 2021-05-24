Shakti Written Update May 22 Episode: Daljeet And Angel Escape From Harak Singh's House

Shakti's 22 May episode shows Angel breaking off from Virat's gunpoint and telling the family she will end Soumya in 24 hours and take Heer with her to abroad. Angel and Daljeet escape from Harak Singh's house before Sant Baksh comes in with his police force. Mahi tries to force her bond with Harman and Harman makes it clear he has only loved Soumya. Read the entire written update of Shakti's 22 May episode-

Shakti Written Update for May 22, 2021 Episode

Shakti's latest episode Virat holds Angel at a gunpoint and Daljeet points a gun at Simran saying if he doesn't leave Angel he will shoot her. Virat says if anything happened to Simran then he will kill Angel and Preeto pulls him away. Angel takes the money bags and tells the family she will bury Soumya within 24 hours and threatens to take Heer with her to abroad and they will never hear from her.

Angel leaves and Daljeet takes Simran with him on the door and throws her inside after leaving the doorstep. Virat runs towards her and Daljeet locks the door from outside. Sant Baksh comes to the house with his police force and Virat informs them Angel and Daljeet escaped. Virat tells his dad they only have 24 hours to save Soumya and Heer. Sant Baksh asks Virat and Simran to go home but they refuse by saying they won't leave until they find Soumya and Heer. Preeto breaks down and Harak Singh and Simran console her saying Sant Baksh will find them. Harman looks at her helplessly and leaves.

Harman reminisces Soumya's memories

Harman goes to his room and looks around thinking of Soumya. He looks at her picture with Heer and Preeto and heartbreakingly reminisces her memories. Mahi hugs him from behind and asks him for forgiveness for not recognizing him earlier. Harman breaks from the hug and tells her he forgives her and at this time he is worried more about Soumya. Mahi says they will pray together for her and asks him to come with her. She holds his hand forcefully takes him outside.

Harman performs Aarti for Heer and Soumya's safety

Virat tells the family that his dad is not picking up the call. Harak Singh and Preeto get shocked looking at Harman and Mahi holding hands together. They go to their home's pooja house to pray and the family follows them. Mahi tells the family that they should pray for Harman's return and for Soumya and Heer's safety. Harman asks Preeto to put ghee in Diya but Mahi steps ahead instead. Harman then asks Preeto to do the Aarti and she says he should do it today. Harman performs the Aarti and Mahi steps in to hold his hand while doing it. Harman looks at Preeto and she signs him to continue doing it. He finishes the Aarti and finds Mahi standing there holding sindoor in her hand

Harman tells Mahi his love only belongs to Soumya

Harman counters saying they were here to pray for Soumya and Heer's safety. Mahi says they have done so and also thanked God for his return and it's time for him to honor his wedded wife. Preeto interrupts saying this is not the time for such discussion but Harman says since the conversation has come up he should clear it up for Mahi. He tells her it is true that they have married each other but he has only loved Soumya and only she has the right of Sindoor and Mangalsutra of his name. Mahi gets shocked and Virat whistles and claps. He says Heer was right and no one can separate Harman from Soumya ever.

