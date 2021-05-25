Shakti Written Update May 24 Episode: Mahi Asks For The Rights Of Her Marriage With Harman

Shakti's 24 May episode shows Mahi asking for her rights for marriage with Harman in front of the family. Harman expresses his love for Soumya to Virat. Preeto thinks she ruined her son's life by marrying him to Mahi. Sant Baksh and Parmeet arrive at Preeto's house along with Nayan. Read the written update for Shakti's 24 May episode-

Shakti Written Update May 24, 2021 Episode

Shakti's latest episode starts with Mahi telling Harman that she married him after his divorce with Soumya and she gave birth to his daughter and reminds him she is an illegitimate daughter. Harman yells at her saying she knows that circumstances were different before and she knew what she was getting into when she married him. Harak Singh calms them down and says let Soumya return and they will find some solution. Harman continues yelling at her and Virat asks him to calm down a bit and takes him outside. He makes him sit outside on a bench and lauds him for taking Soumya's side in front of the family.

Harman tells him Soumya is her life but stops sharing thinking she should not share such thoughts with her daughter's husband. Virat senses the awkwardness and says he should feel free to share with him since even he has many thoughts inside him which he wants to share but he couldn't. He asks Harman if he will choose his marriage with Mahi or Soumya's love. Harman tells him Mahi married him because of a compromise and Soumya trusted him and waited for him. He says he could have never returned if it wasn't for Soumya's true love. Virat thinks of Heer and tells him his love is like what we read in novels in olden times. Virat tells him he knows a person just like him referring to himself. They both bond and hug each other.

Mahi tells family members that they cannot ignore her and Preeto tells her to let Soumya return first. She says she doesn't care about Soumya and she wants her husband and her daughter back. She gives the family an ultimatum that they should choose who is the daughter-in-law of this house, her or Soumya. Virat thanks Harman for restoring his faith in true love. Preeto goes to argue with Mahi but she leaves without listening to her.

Preeto yells at her that they cannot find Soumya and Heer and all she cares for is herself. She says she ruined her son's life by marrying him to Mahi and starts to lose her breath. Harak Singh and Simran rush to her to calm her down and Harak Singh calls Harman and Virat inside. They take her to the room and Preeto apologizes to Harman for marrying him to Mahi. Harman says now that he is here she should not think a bit about this stuff. Mahi makes noise with a plate and spoon to call the family outside.

Sant Baksh and Parmeet come to Preeto's house and asks Nayan to stay in the car till they bring Simran and Virat back. Harman asks Mahi what is all this about. Mahi tells this a custom to express sorrows and pain with her mother-in-law. Harman asks the family to go inside give him and Mahi some privacy. Harman says she knows what she is thinking but this is not the right time to talk about this.

Mahi tells him Preeto didn't tell her that he loved someone else. She says he can punish him for that not his family. Mahi says what if Soumya does not return then he will have to her husband right. Harman yells at her that how could she think Soumya won't return and goes on to slap her. The episode ends with Virat stopping him by holding his hand and Mahi gets shocked.

