Shakti Written Update May 25 Episode: Harman Exposes Nayan In Front Of Virat's Family

Shakti's 25 May episode shows Harman asking Nayan and Virat to drink poison to prove their love. Harman's plan exposes Nayan's fake love in front of Parmeet and Sant Baksha. Harman suspects someone from the house is working for Angel. Read the entire written update from Shakti's 25 May Episode-

Shakti Written Update May 25, 2021 Episode

Shakti's latest episode starts with Virat taking Harman outside and asks him to sit and calm down. Sant Baksh and Parmeet come to them and Virat asks them about Heer and Soumya. Sant Baksh tells that police have been searching for them and Parmeets tells Harman they want to talk privately with Virat. Parmeet tells Virat to come back home with Simran.

Meanwhile, Nayan sneaks up on them and Parmeet says that she has lost faith in life since Virat and Heer's marriage finally broke and the new drama came in front of them. Virat says after meeting Harman he has realized he has only loved Heer and wants her back. Nayan comes there pretending to be heartbroken and says how could they play such a charade with her.

Virat drinks poison and collapses

Parmeet tries to explain to her their marriage didn't mean anything. Nayan says it matters to her and she should rather kill herself. Harman interrupts but Sant Baksha says it is their personal matter. Virat says as Heer's father he has the right to know and tells him everything. Harman says Nayan is right that she should kill herself and since Virat has lost Heer, he should kill himself too. He hands a poison bottle to Virat and despite Parmeet and Sant Baksh's protest, Virat drinks it anyway. He collapses and Harman offers the bottle to Nayan.

Nayan throws the bottle and says she cannot die for a guy like Virat and she will find many guys like him. Virat gets up and says he knew she never loved him. Harman says if she loved him she would have been heartbroken but would have never threatened to kill herself. He says she would have also not let Virat drink poison and the drink was actually Kadha. Virat breaks off relations with Nayan and says he will win over Heer back.

Preeto's family know about Virat and Heer's split

Parmeet and Sant Baksh go to house and call Preeto and Harak Singh. Parmeet says her children's lives are ruined because of Heer. She tells them that Heer willingly left their lives and they fixed Virat's marriage with a good family but he is fixated on her and broke off the new relation.

Harak Singh and Preeto get shocked and ask Virat why did he hide such a big thing from them. Virat admits he shouldn't have done that but he will win her back. Parmeet then blames Heer for Daljeet's escape as well. Preeto counters her son is not some kid but he has made his own choices. She says even Virat is here because he has loved Heer not because they have forced him to. Parmeet sits on their chair and says she won't leave until Virat comes with her and he forgets about Heer.

Harman gets a call from Angel

Harman goes outside and he gets a call from Angel and says Virat should have not hidden such a big thing from him. He wonders how did she come to known about it. She tells him the first chance she gets, she will kill Soumya and take Heer with her to abroad. Virat comes outside and asks Harman what's wrong. Harman tells him Angel just called him and she knows everything that is happening in the house.

Virat says she must have a hidden mic and camera in the house and they go to search for it. Harman stops him and says if there are no mic and camera in the house then it means someone from the family has been working with Angel. Virat is in disbelief but he says they must still be prepared for it. He tells them they will be creating a scene in the house and only they both should know about it. The episode ends with Virat and Harman planning a scenario.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SHAKTI'S EPISODE

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.