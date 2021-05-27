Shakti Written Update May 26 Episode: Harman Accepts Mahi's Proposal; Does He Have A Plan?

Shakti's latest episode shows Harman and Virat looking for the camera and mic hidden in the house by Angel. Harman agrees to accept Mahi's relationship and Mahi asks for assurance. Virat suspects Parmeet in hiding something. Read the entire written update of Shakti's 26 May episode.

Shakti Written update of May 26 Episode

Shakti's latest episode starts with Virat asking Harman if he sure about the plan and Harman says he is confident about it and if he falls apart in this then he should handle him. Harman and Virat find Santh Baksh and Parmeet arguing with Preeto and Harak Singh. They take advantage of their unawareness and look around for hidden cameras and mic all over the hosue.

Parmeet argues with Preeto that she feels ashamed of calling this place her son's in-laws and insults Heer and Soumya for leaving the house. Preeto says they both left for the well being and safety of their family but she will never understand such unconditional sacrifice. Sant Baksh supports Parmeet and insults their family and Harak Singh yells at him. Parmeet says if that Kinnar didn't come into her son's life that there would have not been a problem. Preeto says Virat's love for a Kinnar is pure like her son Harman's love for Soumya.

Harman accepts his and Mahi's marriage

Harman and Virat come to the hall and asks them to stop fighting. Harman says he has made an important decision and Mahi needs to be here for that and he goes to bring her. He brings Mahi from the bedroom and tells in front of the entire family that he has decided to accept Mahi's relationship. Mahi asks him why is saying that now and Harman says as she said if he does not accept her then she will take the family to the court. Preeto tells him what about Soumya and Harman says maybe fate does not want them to be together and he will explain to her when she comes.

Mahi does not believe him and Harman asks her how can he assure her. Mahi goes to the family's pooja house and brings Sindoor. She offers him and asks her to honour her as his wife with Sindoor only then she will believe him. Harman looks at Virat and he takes the bottle from her hand. He says he does not want to do it like this and says they will get married in a legit wedding ceremony. Sant Baksh takes Parmeet outside and Virat thinks Harman played the game right and Heer was right that there is no one like him.

Virat suspect's Parmeet's phone call

Sant Baksh tells Parmeet to leave from there and Parmeet asks him if he found out about Angel and Daljeet. Virat overhears them and wonders why is asking about them instead of Heer and Soumya. She refuses to go with them and she finds Virat standing there after Sant Baksh leaves. Virat asks her why did she did not go with him and she says she cannot keep letting him destroy his life because of Heer. She looks at her mobile and walks away and Virat suspects Parmeet is hiding something. Angel laughs and tells Daljeet Harman is going to marry Mahi and this will devastate Soumya.

Preeto and Harak Singh confront Harman

Preeto and Harak Singh come to Harman and ask him why is she doing this and how could he forget Soumya's love. Preeto says Mahi was her mistake then why is he punishing him and Soumya for that. Harman thinks he should tell them the truth but he gets a message which consists of the photo of the very moment of him talking to his parents.

He remembers Angel's words that she is looking at them every moment and decides not to do anything. He tells them he wants to make things right and he does not want his family to go to court. He leaves from there and he finds Parmeet talking to someone on phone saying she will them everything that is going on. The episode ends with Harman wondering who is Parmeet talking to so late at night.

