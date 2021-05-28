Shakti Written Update May 27 Episode: Virat And Harman Find A Spy Eavesdropping On Them

Shakti's latest episode shows Mahi enticing Harman to come near her. Upon his reluctance, Mahi demands an assurance that he truly wants to marry her. Virat and Harman bond over drinks and find someone spying on them. Virat launches a plan to catch the spy. Read the entire written update of Shakti's 27 May episode-

Shakti Written Update May 26, 2021 Episode

Shakti's latest episode starts with Harman seeing Parmeet talking to someone late at night and he goes to his room. He finds candle lights and flowers decorated by Mahi in the room. She plays a romantic song and tries to woo Harman. Mahi dances with him and throws a few rose petals in the air. She holds Harman and attempts to get intimate with him and he pushes her away. She says she knew he lied about marrying her or else he would have not left. Harman says he wants to marry her but he will need some time to come near her since he has only loved Soumya.

Virat comes to rescue Harman

Mahi says if he needs some time or something else is at works in his mind. She cannot believe that a person who has taken the bullet for Soumya and left his wife for her then how can he forget her for her suddenly. Mahi demands an assurance right at the moment that he wants to marry her. Harman asks her how can he assure her. She says by embracing her in his arms and telling her he only belongs to her. Harman steps forward to hug her thinking he is only doing this for his Gulabo. He comes near her and they hear a knock on the door and Harman gets relieved. He opens the door and Virat tells him he needs Harman for some urgent work.

Virat and Harman bond over drinks

Virat takes him outside and Harman sits on the chair and asks him what the emergency. Virat brings alcohol bottles and some snacks and pours drinks in glasses. Harman says this was his urgent work. He says yes but not for himself but for Harman. Virat says he saw Mahi going in the room all dolled up and when she locked the door he understood he must in an uncomfortable situation.

They both bond and have few drinks. Virat tells him he is worried that he would not get trapped in his plan for faking marriage proposal to Mahi. Harman says he is willing to take the risk and he only wants to save Soumya and Heer from Angel. He says Angel hates Soumya so much that she will bring Soumya to the wedding to cause her pain and once she brings her he will get her back. Suddenly, they hear a noise and find someone's reflection on the door.

Harman gets a call from Angel

They rush to the house and find a broken vase inside. They go inside and see a shadow going down the stairs. They split to find the person. Harman then calls Virat in the garden and says this is the safest place for them to talk. He says the spy is onto them and they should find the person or else their plan will fail. Harman gets a suspicious call gets worried. He picks up and Angel laughs asking him is really going to marry Mahi and leave Soumya.

She tells him he can try all he wants, cook some meals with Virat on the terrace but he will never ever get his Soumya and Heer back and cuts the call. Harman tells Virat how is she coming to know about their actions so quickly. Virat says the spy must be contacting her through the phone. He tells him since tomorrow is a fake ceremony for the wedding, they can take everyone's phones and check their call logs and gallery to know about the spy.

