Shakti Written Update May 29 Episode: Harman Finds Out Mahi Framed Parmeet

Shakti Written Update May 29, 2021 episode

Shakti's latest episode starts with Harman entering Mahi's room and he finds a cellphone ringing under her bathroom sink. He searches through her phone and finds the same photos that Angel had sent to him earlier. He realizes Mahi has framed Parmeet and she is the one who has been contacting Angel all this time.

He shows the pictures to Virat on the terrace and Virat says they should confront her since his mother was accused without any reason. Harman says Mahi knows a lot of things about them right now and if they confront her right now then she could ruin their entire plan to get Soumya and Heer back safely.

Mahi appears on the terrace

Mahi calls his name and Virat and Harman get shocked. Harman walks toward her and the phone accidentally falls from his hand. Virat steps on the phone to hide from Mahi. Virat thanks Harman for talking with him and Harman tells Mahi he was talking to him because he was disturbed with everything happening with Parmeet. Mahi says Parmeet hates her daughter so much that she joined hands with Angel to kill her and insults Parmeet. Virat gets angry and says she has no right to talk like that about his mother and that she is innocent.

Harman slaps Virat

Harman stops him and slaps him saying he cannot talk with Mahi like that and takes him away. Mahi thinks he must truly love her that he slapped Virat for disrespecting her. Harman takes Virat to a room and Virat tells him that he worshipped him and he in return slapped him.

Harman says if he ruined the plan then they would have lost Heer and Soumya forever. Virat understands and Harman asks him to inform Sant Baksh about it and goes to keep the phone in Mahi's room. Virat tells everything to Sant Baksh and asks him to not reveal that to Parmeet till tomorrow. Parmeet asks him who called and he tells her it was from the police station.

Harman checks Mahi's phone again

Virat and Harman wait for Mahi outside and they hear a noise in the hall and they find a broken vase. They see a shadow and think it is Mahi and run toward her but could not find anyone. Harman then goes to Mahi's room to check and thinks it was her who went outside since she is not room.

However, Mahi comes out of the Bathroom and Harman tells her he came to check in if she is alright since he heard a noise in the hall. Mahi gets touched that he is worried about her and goes on to get intimate with him. Harman spots a jug on the dresser and drops it to break the moment. He then goes into her bathroom and checks the phone and finds out Angel has not called her the entire day.

Angel's goon disguises as a waiter

The next day, the wedding preparations begin and Simran and Preeto arrange flowers. Harak Singh tells Veeran that two of his family members Soumya and Heer are missing and they are celebrating a wedding. Veeran says he asked Harman all about it but he is not telling him anything that is going on in his mind.

A mysterious man arrives in the car and Angel tells him on the phone call that he knows all he needs to do after getting in the house. The man disguises himself as a waiter and walks towards the house carrying water bottles. Virat recognizes he is not one of their waiters and Harman asks him to stop.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM SHAKTI'S EPISODE

