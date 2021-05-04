Shakti Written Update May 3 Episode: Soumya Stages Fake Arrest To Throw Out Harman

Shakti's latest episode shows Soumya staging a fake arrest for Harman in front of her family to humiliate and throw him out. Meanwhile, Rohan gets into a huge argument with Virat and Simran because of Virat splitting up with Heer. Parmeet suggests divorcing Rohan when he misbehaves with Simran. Read the entire written update of Shakti's 3 May 2021 episode.

Shakti Written Update for May 3, 2021, episode

Shakti's latest episode starts with Soumya calling someone on phone for important work. Virat tells Rohan after he gained consciousness in the hospital Heer decided to go separate ways and he didn't listen to him no matter how hard he tried. Rohan is in disbelief and Virat says Heer's destiny is with him and fate gave her a job in his house but she still would not want to get together. Rohan gets mad and catches his collar saying how could he hire Heer as a worker in her own house. Simran tries to stop him but Rohan says until he does not accept Heer, Simran is not welcome in her house. He hits Virat and Simran says she does not want any kind of relationship with Rohan.

Soumya stages fake arrest of Harman

Harak Singh opens the door and finds two police officers on the door who show him a photo of Harman. They go in and catch Harman by the collar and asks him to come with him to Police Station. Preeto argues how could they talk to a person this way and Soumya tells her not to interfere since they might have a reason as police officials. Police officials claim Harman is a fraud and he gathers people's information to manipulate families and steal money from them later.

Harman asks them for an arrest warrant and the police say they will take him to the police station and explain everything. Harak Singh asks them to answer him first and then take any action. He takes guarantee of Harman's honesty and Soumya interrogates how could he claim that since they have only known him for few days. Preeto and Raavi favor Harak Singh and Harman says he has 3 votes in his favor now. Mahi thinks she thought Soumya and Harman were involved together but there is something else at work here.

Harak Singh says let him call the police commissioner and everything will be clear then. Harmar whispers to Soumya now she has trapped herself since these officers will have to tell the truth to the commissioner that she hired them. Harman takes the phone from Harak Singh and cuts the call saying there is no need for it. He says the police must have misunderstood him for someone else and he will sort it out with them outside. Harak Singh agrees and asks Soumya to go with him in case they need anything. Police officials tell Soumya they would have lost their jobs if Harak Singh would have called the commissioner. Harmar claps to mock her failed plan to throw him out and he says he will not be leaving the house anytime soon. Mahi goes to Harman's room to check his luggage.

Parmeet suggests Simran divorce Rohan

Parmeet tells Simran Rohan had no right to treat her that way and says she will call Sant to get Rohan arrested for domestic violence and dowry. Virat says he is trying to resolve things then why is she complicating. Parmeet asks Simran if she still wants any relationship with Rohan and she says no. Parmeet suggests divorcing him and Virat tries to explain to her that he is already suffering by leaving Heer and he does not her to go through the same. Simran says it's her life and she wants the divorce. Kamini and Nayan come into the house to ask what is going on with them. Virat says not to interfere in their family matters since they are not married yet.

Mahi finds a mysterious photo frame in Harman's luggage

Mahi keeps on searching in Harman's room but doesn't find anything. She finally finds a photo frame and stares at it in shock. Preeto enters and asks what is she doing in Harman's room. Mahi hands her the frame and says she found this from his luggage. Preeto gets shocked looking at the frame. Meanwhile, Soumya says to Harman that she will tell his reality to the family and they will themselves kick him out once they know the truth. The episode ends with Preeto comparing the photo frame with a passport size picture in her hand and gets shocked.

