'Shakti' Written Update May 31 Episode: Angel Has Been Hiding In Harak Singh's Storeroom

Shakti's 31 May Episode shows Angel's goon disguised as a waiter entering the house during the wedding. Harak Singh and Preeto confront Harman about his decision to marry Mahi while Soumya is still missing. Angel has been staying in the house the entire time in the storage room and she was the one who framed Parmeet and Mahi. Read the entire written update of Shakti's 31 May episode-

Shakti written update May 31, 2021 episode

Shakti's latest episode starts with Harman and Virat walking towards the house and the goon disguised as the waiter walks away from there. Harak Singh asks Harman why he is not ready since the ceremony is about to begin. Harak Singh asks him in front of the family that why is he marrying right now since Soumya is missing. Harman says it may not feel right for now but he asks them to trust him and it will eventually make sense. Harman asks Virat to keep an eye on Mahi. Preeto asks Harman in private that if he is sure about his new step and Harman asks her not to worry. Preeto says she trusts him and Virat enters the room. Virat tells him Mahi is getting ready in the room with Simran and others. He asks him about yesterday that he cannot figure out how Mahi was still in the room even though they saw someone spying on them.

Angel is hiding in Harman's house

Angel laughs wickedly and Daljeet asks her what happened. Angel says he should laugh too since tomorrow she will kill his brother. Daljeet gets shocked and Angel tells him to chill since they will be going abroad and having fun. He says Virat was bound to die since he came in her way. Angel then opens the door and Daljeet finds Harman walking in the hall. Daljeet pulls her inside and chides her that she would have ruined their entire plan. Daljeet says she has been hiding in her enemy's storeroom then she needs to be careful. Angel says it is best to stay near your enemy and reveals she was the one who framed Parmeet.

Virat checks Mahi's phone

The mehndi ceremony begins and the people ask Mahi to dance since it is her wedding. Simran starts dancing and pulls Mahi with her. Harman says he will be checking Mahi's phone again and the waiter watches him closely. Mahi forces Harman to dance with her and family joins them. Virat checks on Mahi's phone and finds that Angel has not contacted her the entire day. Angel tells Daljeet when everyone was suspecting Parmeet she went to Mahi's room and kept the phone there. She says everyone must be thinking Mahi and Parmeet are in works with her but there is no one in her team from the family other than Daljeet. Daljeet says if she knows the family well then she must know Harman loves Soumya. Angel says if he does not marry Mahi then she will show her wrath to the family. She says anyway her goon has entered the house and he will kidnap Virat.

Virat runs into the goon dressed as a waiter

The waiter walks past Virat and his phone drops from his hand while he was contacting Angel. Virat picks the phone and hands him and asks him why is he going that way, there is nothing useful in the storeroom. He tells him that his ma'am asked him to keep the bag in the storeroom and Virat assumes he is talking about Preeto. After Virat leaves, the goon tells Angel he is coming to the storeroom. Preeto gets worried that very soon the wedding will start and Virat tells her to relax a bit. Virat asks her why did she send someone to the storeroom. Preeto tells him why would she send anyone since the storeroom has been shut for years and there is nothing useful in there. Virat gets shocked and thinks if the waiter was Angel's goon.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SHAKTI'S EPISODE

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.