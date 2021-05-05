Shakti Written Update May 4 Episode: Mahi Asks Soumya To Swear On Preeto To Tell The Truth

In Shakti's latest episode, Preeto gets shocked upon seeing her and Harak Singh's photo and Soumya's portrait found in Harman's luggage. The family confronts Soumya and Harman and Mahi asks Soumya to swear on Preeto, to tell the truth. Nayan tells Virat about her estranged brother Arjun who laters comes to visit outside the house. Read the entire written update of Shakti's 4 May 2021 episode.

Shakti Written Update for May 4, 2021 episode

Shakti's latest episode starts with Soumya telling Harman that once she tells the truth to family, they will themselves throw him out. Preeto is shocked looking at the photographs found by Mahi from Harman's luggage. Nayan says to Virat that they could try to know each other well and if he wants to share anything that is going on in his heart he can share it with her. Virat says he could tell her everything but she wouldn't understand his emotions. Virat tries to leave when they get interrupted by a phone call on Nayan's phone. Nayan cuts the call and tells him she does not want to hide anything from him since they are getting married.

Preeto shows mysterious photographs to Harak Singh

Preeto shows the photographs Mahi found to Harak Singh. He is shocked looking at his and Preeto's photo and Soumya's portrait. Harak Singh chides Mahi for going through someone's luggage without their consent. Mahi counters how could he ignore the fact that his beloved daughter-in-law Soumya is fooling them and insinuates Soumya is in a relationship with Harman. She tells them he saw him coming out of Soumya's room the first day he came and she has been suspecting them all this time. Harman stops Soumya and says if she wants to tell the truth to the family then it should be him since they are his family.

Nayan tells about her estranged brother Arjun

Virat asks Nayan if someone is pestering her on phone. Nayan says it is her brother Arjun who left them years ago and Kamini informs the same to Parmeet. Nayan tells him he has been calling her ever since he came to know she was getting married. They go inside and Nayan picks up the call in front of the family. Arjun tells her he is outside the house and he wants to apologize to his mom. Kamini gets angry and leaves the house.

Mahi asks Soumya to swear on Preeto

Harak Singh shows the pictures to Soumya when she enters. Harak Singh asks Harman why does he have these pictures and what was he doing in Soumya's room. Preeto asks Soumya if she knew him from the beginning and why were they going to each other's rooms. Mahi says to Soumya to say the truth today and asks her to swear on Preeto since she considers her mother. Soumya says Mahi is right and she had known him before. Mahi tries to insult her but Soumya interrupts saying Mahi is only saying the half-truth. Soumya says when the truth is said in the wrong manner then the innocent person comes out as wrong as well. Preeto asks her why did she not tell them she knew Harman.

Harman shuts up Mahi when she insults Soumya

Soumya says she didn't want them to believe Harman's lie and that's why she was trying to throw him out but they always found an excuse to keep him at home. She tells them he has been following him for days and he reached home. Mahi says she is lying and Soumya, who keeps fighting with people every now then, wouldn't have shut up if someone was following her and would come into her room without consent.

Mahi says she is deceiving them and trying to ruin the family's social status and Harman interrupts her. He says he will not hear a word against Soumya now. Mahi argues who is he to tell her that and he will be punished for his deed as well but first, she wants to know the truth from Soumya who has been deliberately trying to ruin the family's status. Soumya shuts her up and asks her not to tell anything she would regret later.

