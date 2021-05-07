'Shakti' Written Update May 6: Harman Gets Electrocuted While Trying To Save Soumya

Shakti's 6 May 2021 episode shows Harman defending Soumya when Mahi accuses Soumya of being involved with him in his acts. Arjun begs Simran for seeing their baby once but Virat asks him to leave right away. Harman gets electrocuted when he tries to save Soumya from the wire falling from the electric pole. Read the entire written update of Shakti's 6 May 2021 episode.

Shakti written update for May 6, 2021 episode

Shakti's latest episode starts with Harman leaving the house with his bag and Harak Singh asks about Soumya's reason for hiding the truth about Harman. Soumya says she did not want them to relive the death of their son Harman and she did not want the family to shatter again since they have pulled it together after so long. Mahi claps and taunts her that she has learned to act after she stayed away from the house and now that her truth is out she is hiding behind the tears. Preeto asks her to stop but she keeps insulting Soumya and Harman listens to everything. Harman comes to the living room and asks Mahi to shut up.

Arjun begs Simran to see the baby

Arjun begs Kamini for giving him another chance and Nayan slaps him in front of everyone. She says he cannot justify his actions with few tears about ruining Simran and her daughter's life. Arjun walks to Simran but Virat stops him and Arjun asks him if it is their daughter. Simran says she is only her daughter and they don't want anything to do with a cheap guy like him. He begs to meet the baby and Virat pushes him saying he is not doing anything in respect of Kamini and asks him to leave right away.

Harman defends Soumya

Harman says to Mahi that if she will insult and blame Soumya for his doings then he will not tolerate it. He tells her that she has always been selfish in the past and it was Soumya who has been showering her unconditional love on the family and she kept doing the same. Soumya holds his hand and asks him if he is thinking that by praising her she will believe his lies then he is wrong. She asks him to get out and pulls him out.

Simran feels remorse for treating Heer badly

Simran tells Parmeet she is not understanding the circumstances at present. She says crying the man she loved cheated on her and the man she married has put up a condition before she could return to his house. She tells Paremeet she thinks it is their karma since Heer did so many things for them and they did not treat her well. Parmeet hugs Soumya and says God will shower blessings on her and add so much happiness that she will eventually forget the hard times she is going through right now. Parmeet asks her to take care of herself and her baby and she will take care of rest.

Harman gets electrocuted while saving Soumya

Soumya takes Harman outside and throws his bag. Soumya chides him that neither she nor her family will ever believe his lie. She asks him to leave right now and swears on Harman that if he doesn't leave she will kill him. When Soumya walks away, Harman sees a wire falling from the electricity pole and shouts Gulabo. Soumya turns around and finds him running towards him. He pushes her away and he himself gets electrocuted in act of saving her.

Soumya looks around to find a stick and hits him twice to free him from getting electrocuted. Soumya thinks why did he sacrifice himself for her life and remembers Harman had taken the bullet for her before falling from the cliff. She remembers how he saved her again when Jeet had fired on her and how he told her he wants a place in her heart. She thinks only Harman can do such a selfless act for her. The episode ends with Soumya addressing him as 'Harman Ji' and asks him to open his eyes.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM SHAKTI'S EPISODE

