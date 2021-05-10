'Shakti' Written Update May 8 Episode: Soumya Fails To Get Family's Acceptance For Harman

Shakti's 8 May episode shows Soumya believing that the person she claimed to be an imposter is actually the real 'Harman Ji' after he saves her life. Soumya tells the family and tries to convince Preeto and Harak Singh to accept him as their son. Kamini and Nayan decide to let Arjun in their plan to take advantage of Parmeet's family. Read the written update of Shakti's 8 May episode-

Shakti Written Update for May 8, 2021 episode

Shakti’s latest episode starts with Mahi calling family outside when she sees Harman and Soumya gazing into each other’s eyes. Preeto shouts at her and says Mahi was right to insinuate they two were in a relationship. Soumya says she is right that she knew Harman before but she has recognized him now. Kamini chides Arjun for coming back and ruining their plan.

Arjun says there are people behind him who want to kill him because of his debt. Kamini says she will kill him first and starts beating him. Nayan stops her and says they could set Arjun up with Simran and take advantage of the family. She tells Simran is already in a vulnerable position and she could agree to be with him if he pretends to be sorrowful. They join each other's hands to initiate the plan.

Soumya tries to convince the family about the real Harman Ji

Soumya asks for forgiveness from Harman in front of her family for not recognizing him earlier. She tells Preeto that he is their son Harman Ji but Preeto shakes her head in disbelief. Soumya says they will believe her once she tells them what happened before. She tells them he saved her from getting electrocuted.

She says only Harman can sacrifice his life for her. She holds his hand and tells the family that only his face has changed but behind that is still her “Harman Ji”. Mahi taunts Soumya and asks Preeto to start an acting academy in Soumya’s name. She says she is giving amazing acting performances from coming to the family years after they stayed in grief and now claiming that the imposter is the real 'Harman Ji'.

Nayan tries to build bridges between Arjun and Simran

Arjun calls Simran through Nayan’s phone and acts to beg to see their daughter just once. Virat takes the phone and says if he called her again will bury him alive. He chides Nayan for connecting Simran with Arjun while she is already mentally disturbed. He warns her this should not happen again. Simran says she does not know what else to do since the man she married has put up a condition for his sister’s happiness for their marriage to work. She says Arjun has more connection with her daughter than Rohan. Simran asks Nayan to tell Arjun he can meet his daughter.

Harak Singh and Preeto refuse to accept Harman as their son

Soumya swears on Mata Rani that he is the real ‘Harman Ji’. Harak Singh reminisces the time he spent with Harman and how he found his son’s resemblance in him. Preeto also reminisces when Harman first came to the home and how she addressed him as her son Harman. Mahi says they will not believe their drama and she cannot fool them anymore.

Preeto shakes her head without saying anything and goes inside. Harak Singh and Raavi also go inside and Soumya is about to go inside but Mahi stops her. Mahi asks her to stop playing with their emotions and says she has to face her before stepping in the house. She walks inside and shuts the door on her face. Soumya walks towards Harman and he gets upset and sits on the bench with a tense face.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM SHAKTI'S EPISODE PROMO/ COLORSTV YOUTUBE

