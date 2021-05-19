'Shaktimaan' Actor Mukesh Khanna Quashes Death Rumours, Slams Those Spreading Fake News

Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna, who is known for voicing his opinions on social media, recently took to Instagram and lashed out at people for spreading his death rumors. The Mahabharat actor shared an 8-minute-long video, in which he can be seen expressing his views about the impact such rumors can have on people and their close ones. Netizens also took to the comments section and stood in support of Mukesh Khanna and stated that he did the right thing by calling out such people.

Shaktimaan star Mukesh Khanna took to Instagram yesterday, on May 18, 2021, and expressed his anger and disappointment at people who were spreading rumors about his death. The actor spoke at length about the negative impact such rumors can have on the person as well as their near and dear ones. He also shared that he had maintained his silence for over a week as he was mourning the loss of his sister. His caption, written in Hindi, after translation read, "Today I am breaking my silence after seven days of mourning for my sister, and I am asking the first question to the person or people who spread the false news of my death on social media."

The actor added that the people spreading such rumors don't realize how much it can affect people and they wouldn't realize until someone spreads these rumors about their family members. He wrote, "Is there even a little feeling of sensitivity in you or not? If there was, you would never commit such acts. That too when we wish for each other to be healthy. Before this, you have posted false news of many actors. What do you get? Some magnification of views on your social media account!" He concluded by saying that he will expose such people and they will have to bear the brunt of it. Mukesh Khanna even urged people not to spread such news without verifying first.

The Mahabharat actor has a following of 95.2k people on the social networking site and his latest video garnered close to 13k views within a few hours of posting it. Fans and followers of the actor stood in support of him and agreed that such people who spread rumors should be caught and punished. While one of his followers wrote, "Really very shameful act by those people esse insaanon ko strict punishment milni chahie", another one stated, "Social media has become a platform for fake news."

