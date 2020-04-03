Did Shaktimaan And Superstar Rajinikanth Fight The Same Villain At One Point?

DD National started telecasting the re-run of popular television shows from the 90s due to stalled television show shooting in the wake of coronavirus lockdown. On April 1, 90s popular show Shaktimaan made a return to the television sets. Soon after, a Twitter user pointed out that Shaktimaan and Superstar Rajinikanth had to fight the same villain at one point of time.

Also Read | 'Shaktimaan' Telecast: When Will The Indian Superhero Show Make His Return On TV?

Also Read | Made My TV Debut As The Adventure Show Offered Real-life: Superstar Rajinikanth

Shaktimaan, starring Mukesh Khanna and Vaishnavi Mahant in the lead had Nawab Shah as the antagonist. Whereas, Nawab Shah also played the negative lead in Rajinikanth's recently released film Darbar. A fan pointed out the same on Twitter. While Nawab Shah has featured in many movies before, however, his role as Kakodkar in Shaktimaan was one of the most regarded works of the actor.

Meanwhile, Shaktimaan was first telecasted in 1997. Currently, Shaktimaan runs on DD National every day at 20:00 hrs. The show that was conceptualised by Mukesh Khanna is reported to be one of the first Indian superhero flicks.

Also Read | Mukesh Khanna Cheers Shaktimaan's Return, Claims Kids Today Need 'maarg Darshan'

What's next for Superstar Rajinikanth?

On the professional front, Rajinikanth was shooting for Siva's Annaatthe before the 21-day lockdown was imposed. The movie, starring Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, and Kushboo in the lead, is reported to be set in a rural backdrop. The forthcoming movie bankrolled by Sun Pictures is reported to hit the marquee soon.

Also Read | Superstar Rajinikanth To Play A 'caring Brother' In His 168th Film ‘Annaatthe’

Also Read | After 'Darbar', Nayanthara To Team Up With Superstar Rajinikanth In 'Thalaivar 168'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.