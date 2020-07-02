Shaleen Malhotra Talks About Joining 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan'; Says His Role Is Unique

Shaleen Malhotra is all set to portray a fresh character on the much-loved show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. He is expected to have the key role of Anjali Tarari’s love interest, who will bring about a lot of change in the premise of the story. The actor recently spoke about the character and what it is like to join a television series midway. He said that this role is different from the rest of the characters that he has been a part of.

Shaleen Malhotra on joining Mere Dad Ki Dulhan

A number of television shows have made a few creative changes to their plots in order to attract the viewers after close to the three-month-long break. One of the many shows to introduce fresh characters is Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. The show will now feature actor Shaleen Malhotra as the love interest of Varun Badola’s on-screen daughter. The actor recently spoke to a leading news portal about the character. He said that the character is very different from anything that he has been a part of in the past. He said that most of his characters have been raw, brooding, and masculine in nature which is not the case with this one. His character Rishi is a businessman who is a charmer and smooth talker by nature. He has not portrayed such characters before and hence it is not very easy, according to him. Shaleen Malhotra opines that being a part of the show from its inception comes with certain benefits. The cast and crew build a bond with time and entering that equation will be challenging.

Shaleen Malhotra also spoke about returning on television after a long break. He said that he is excited to work on a TV piece again. He is happy about receiving the offer and likes the cast that the show already features. He has always been of the belief that an actor learns by either watching good artists or working with them. In this case, he will get to do both and is excited about what lies ahead. Shaleen Malhotra also spoke highly of Varun Badola and expressed his delight over the opportunity to work with such a talented artist.

Image Courtesy: Shaleena Malhotra Instagram

