Shalin Bhanot Admits Transition From TV To Web Is Making Him Feel Like A Newcomer

Actor Shalin Bhanot, best known for his appearance on the popular TV show Naagin 4, is all set for making his digital debut with a web series, Inspector Avinash. He recently opened up about his transition from television to the digital world and shared his experience on how it put him in a vulnerable state and in a new space every day. Read ahead to know more about what the actor shared during his recent interaction.

When Shalin Bhanot felt like a newcomer

According to reports by Hindustan Times, Shalin Bhanot opened up about his transition from TV to the OTT space and mentioned how it was a refreshing change and stated that he felt that he has just entered the industry. He also added how everything felt new and mentioned that he was learning and unlearning every second. He then stated it was like an oxymoron, adding that while he was acting and performing, as usual, the languages as well as the way they (OTT) craft a project, were very different.

Speaking about the OTT platform, he stated that it was a bigger space in terms of creativity with no restrictions as compared to what they had on television. He further stated there were a lot of people working on the sets that put him in a very vulnerable and new space every day. He also revealed that he was loving the vulnerability that he had at present. Shalin Bhanot shared how he felt like he was the king in the TV space and how he felt like a newcomer in the OTT space. He then added how he kept saying, “I am Shalin Bhanot, and I can do this and that”.

The actor also talked about how the lockdown made him feel like getting out of his comfort zone and stated how he realized that being safe was nice but getting vulnerable and trying something new was exciting and the right thing to do. He also mentioned that as an individual, he did not take chances or unwanted risks as he was a very settled and boring guy. He then continued on how this lockdown made him realise that life needs more excitement and vulnerability, too.

A look at Shalin Bhanot’s TV shows

Some of the popular Shalin Bhanot’s TV shows include Ayushmaan, Sajda Tere Pyaar Mein, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, Dill Mill Gayye, Kaajjal, Betiyaan Apni Yaa Paraaya Dhan, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar and others. Shalin Bhanot's web series, Inspector Avinash, is currently being filmed and he will be seen performing alongside actor Randeep Hooda.

Image Source- Shalin Bhanot Instagram