Shama Sikander & James Milliron Look Stunning As They Tie The Knot; See Dreamy Pictures

It's official! Shama Sikander and James Milliron are a married couple! The pair, which has been in a relationship for over six years now, tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Goa on Monday.

The couple looked stunning in a beach wedding, attended by their loved ones.

Shama had given her followers a glimpse of the build-up to the wedding festivities, with a beautiful beach photo shoot where she donned a white gown, and James looked suave in a black suit.

The bride looked beautiful in another white gown for her wedding. The veil, the bouquet, and her matching earrings completed her look well. Unlike the pre-wedding photoshoot, the groom went for white for their big day and it was the perfect twinning for the occasion.

The newlyweds were lost in each other in the candid moments from their wedding. In another photo, they held each other in their arms as they looked into the camera for a close-up shot.

Shama termed her husband as her 'whole' in the caption.

Wishes poured in for the couple from the celebrities of the film industry. Among those to wish the couple were actors Sonnalli Seygall, Simran Kaur Mundi, Maheck Chahal, and music composter Manmeet Singh.

The previous night, the duo enjoyed some heartwarming moments as the Ye Meri Life Hai star stunned in a black-and-golden Indo-Western outfit, while James complimented her well in a suit. Shama shared that it was a night that 'shall always be remembered' and added that she experienced 'so much love' and 'so much gratitude.'

The actor had raised excitement around the wedding among fans by dropping fund-filled photos of her bachelorette party.

Shama Sikander and James Milliron on the professional front

Shama has been working in the Indian entertainment industry for over two decades now. She had shot to fame with the serial Ye Meri Life Hai in 2003. The 40-year-old starred in numerous films, the last being Bypass Road in 2019, TV shows like Baal Veer, and web content like Sexaholic and Maaya. She was last seen in Mika Singh's music video Majnu 2.

James Milliron is an American entrepreneur, who is involved with a marketing company.

The couple was living together since their engagement in 2015.