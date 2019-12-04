Shama Sikander Makes Heads Turn In A Bold And Alluring Avatar; See Stunning Photos

Bollywood actress Shama Sikander was last seen opposite Neil Nitin Mukesh in the movie Bypass Road. She is a television actor who rose to fame after her television series Yeh Meri Life Hai. She has also acted in mini-series and web series and has managed to woo the audience with her amazing screen presence. Shama is known for having a very bold sense of fashion, however, she carries herself with utmost grace. Here are some pictures of the star that redefine boldness.

See pictures

Shama Sikander turned up the heat in a black coloured outfit. She pairs the outfit perfectly with a contrasting white shirt and a black coloured hat. She makes a fashion statement by applying the red lipstick over the monochrome look.

Shama Sikander is a vision to behold as she looks stunning in colourful beachwear. She wore a yellow coloured tube top over a red and orange coloured short shorts. She nailed the vacation look as she poses in a pair of dark shades during her vacation to Croatia.

Shama Sikander looks ravishing in a black net attire. She left her hair open in soft waves as she posed for the lens. Her bold look managed to impress many who complimented her. Many stated that she has a perfect poise and that she looks glamorous in this attire.

Shama Sikander looks like a dream come true in an all-white attire. She wore a white coloured blazer and a pair of similar coloured short shorts. She looks at the camera with a tantalising expression. Shama pulls off the outfit with utmost oomph.

Shama Sikander looks adorable in a black coloured spaghetti strap shirt and a white patterned mini-skirt. She completes the look with a white patterned hairband and a pair of hoop earrings. Shama proves that she can pull off any and every outfit as well as look with a lot of grace.

