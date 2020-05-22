Shama Sikander Opens Up About Her Marriage Plan With Fiance James; Says 'It Is On Hold'

Recently, in an interview with a leading news portal, actor Shama Sikander opened up about her wedding day plan and revealed that it is on hold for now. Shama Sikander also talked about her quarantine routine, which she is spending with fiance James. Read on to know how their families were preparing for the wedding but the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus COVID-19 kept everything on hold.

READ | Shama Sikander Opens Up About Fighting Bipolar Disorder & Depression

Shama Sikander's wedding plan

Interestingly, in her interview with the news portal, Shama said that the duo had planned a destination wedding in September-end 2020. And, almost everything, including the venue, was finalised, she added. She mentioned that both the families were all set to gear up the preparation of the wedding day when the pandemic hit. She revealed that the family of her fiance, James, did not have a passport. So, they asked them to initiate the paperwork to get passports. However, the plan is on hold for now, and Shama has thought it will be unsafe to travel around that time.

READ | Shama Sikander Makes Heads Turn In A Bold And Alluring Avatar; See Stunning Photos

Adding more to the conversation, the 38-year-old actor said that COVID-19 has changed her ideas about everything in life. She along with her fiance is trying to help people around them to get through this tough time. She said that it has brought more joy to the couple. She concluded and said that the wedding will happen whenever it has to.

READ | Shama Sikander Opens Up About Fighting Bipolar Disorder & Depression

In further conversation, the Bypass actor said that she and James are worried about James’ parents, as the situation is particularly grim in the US. She said that James is with her in Mumbai, and his parents are alone in the US. They are worried about them, as they are old and his father was unwell around four months ago. The duo is constantly in touch with them to keep track of their health updates.

Shama also opened up about the time she is spending with James and said that she feels 'fortunate' to have James beside her during the lockdown. The report quoted her saying that it could take an emotional toll on the people who are living alone in this crisis. Besides spending quality time with each other, she also learned to adapt to a different and new way of life. Shama said that she started meditating and valuing things, which she otherwise tends to take for granted.

READ | Shama Sikander Makes Heads Turn In A Bold And Alluring Avatar; See Stunning Photos

For the unversed, Shama Sikander had got engaged to James in 2016, following a courtship of one year. Her fiance James Milliron is a US-based businessman. In a media interaction, Shama revealed that they were in Dubai when James proposed to her in January 2015.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.