Shama Sikander Addresses Cosmetic Surgery Rumours; Says She's 'Not Some Criminal'

The Yeh Meri Life Hai actor Shama Sikander, who was reported to have gone under the knife, has finally addressed the rumours and debunked all the buzz surrounding it. The television actor said that it is not necessary that one has gone for cosmetic surgery every time they change. Shama rather credited her mind for helping her to evolve into her newer self.

Shama Sikander addresses cosmetic surgery rumours

It all started in January 2020, when Shama Sikander became a victim of social media bullying after she took up the '#10yearchallange' and posted her then-and-now photos online. In a recent interview with a news portal, Shama put all the fuss to rest as she addressed the rumourous and stated that, she does not understand these accusations. She continued saying she is not a criminal who has done something wrong.

The actor added saying that nobody is even sure if she has gone under the knife, so she does not see any reason to explain or speak about it. She expressed saying it's her life and she can do whatever she wants to because nobody has the slightest idea of what she has gone through.

It was four years ago in 2016 when Shama Sikander, who rose to fame after playing the role of Pooja in 2004's slice-of-life television show Yeh Meri Life Hai, came out and openly spoke about her struggles. The actor credits her mind for helping her evolve into a new leaf. She said that nobody believes her when she says that it is her mind that has changed her, so she'd rather let them live their lives and feel whatever they want to.

She further expressed saying one cannot make the whole world understand what they have gone through and it is them who has gone through it and understand what it is. Shama exclaimed saying it's not necessary that every time people change, they have undergone the knife. Later she also raised a question for everyone saying if she changes every day, does it mean she has undergone the knife every day. Therefore, the actor rubbished all the rumours and stated that she does not want to say anything to those people because it's their life and concluded saying she would rather focus on herself and invest the whole time in making herself better.

