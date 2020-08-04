Shama Sikander Gives Sneak Peek Into Her Birthday Bash, Says "I'm Breathing. I'm Blessed"

Actor Shama Sikander gave a sneak peek into her birthday celebration through a social media post on August 4. In the photos, Shama Sikander is seen posing in a lace white dress with golden pumps while holding a glass of champagne, golden balloons and a birthday cake. In the brief caption, Shama extended her gratitude towards life and wrote a heartwarming note.

Interestingly Shama Sikander's caption read, "Wiser, sexier, stronger than ever... Here’s to life up until now and to this new year with so much learning adding to life...." She further penned, "Thank you universe for filling my life with magic, thank you for making me so aware, compassionate and loving, thank you for teaching me gratitude and filling my being with so much love for myself, for everyone around me and for life...Thank you for everything..." She ended her caption and wrote, "i am breathing, i am blessed, I AM (sic)". In conclusion, she wrote thank you to her photographer for capturing the 'amazing clicks'. Scroll down to take a look at Shama Sikander's birthday post.

Shama Sikander's Instagram post from birthday celebration

The post received more than 18k likes within a few hours and is still counting. Many of Shama Sikander's fans flooded the comments section with heart emoticons and wishes. One of her followers wrote, "Wish u a very happy Birthday Madam have a great one !!! Best best wishes" while a section of fans praised Shama's hot look and called her 'beautiful' and 'gorgeous'.

Shama Sikander's age

Shama Sikander, who was born in Rajasthan, turned 39 on August 4, 2020. She is best recognised for her lead roles in TV series Yeh Meri Life Hai. Her portrayal of Bhayankar Pari in SAB TV's fantasy-drama Baal Veer was also popular among the audience. Apart from TV, Shama has worked in a couple of Bollywood films, including Aamir Khan starrer Mann. She was last seen in Bypass Road, which featured Neil Nitin Mukesh in the lead role. However, the film, released in November 2019, tanked at the BO.

