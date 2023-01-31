Shamita Shetty On Being Linked With Aamir Ali: 'High Time We Open Our Minds'

The dating rumours of Shamita Shetty and Aamir Ali were doing rounds on the Internet after a video of Aamir planting a kiss on the actress' cheek went viral. On Monday, January 30, Shamita took to social media to clear the air and dismissed all the rumours with a series of tweets.

Not only did she deny the rumours, but also slammed netizens for their 'narrow-minded' thoughts. Shamita, who wasn't fine with netizens labelling her equation with Aamir after the mushy pictures and videos surfaced online, took to Twitter to clarify that she is 'single and happy'.

One of her tweets read, "I'm baffled by society and its convenient prudish mindset all across. Why is every action and every person subjected to scrutiny or snap judgement with no reality check? There are possibilities beyond the narrow-minded assumptions of the NETIZENS."

"it's high time we open our minds to it! Single n happy .. let’s focus on more important issues in this country!", another tweet read.

Shamita's mother Sunanda Shetty also came out in support of her daughter and wrote, "AGREE & you are not answerable to anyone & Family knows your happy as you are .. Luv you loads."

How did the dating rumours begin?

Shamita and Aamir recently attended their close friend Samita Bangargi and Ashish Chowdhry’s anniversary celebration on Friday night (January 27). After the party, the duo stepped out and Aamir went to escort Shamita to her car. He then planted a kiss on her cheek as he saw her off, which instigated speculations among the netizens. They were also trolled for moving on from their past relationships.

Aamir and Shamita's past relationships

Aamir was previously married to Sanjeeda Shaikh. The couple got divorced in January 2022 after nine years of marriage. On the other hand, Shamita Shetty was a in relationship with her Bigg Boss OTT contestant Raqesh Bapat. After being together for quite some time, the duo decided to call it quits. In July 2022, both Shamita and Raqesh confirmed their breakup.