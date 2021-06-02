Shanmukha Priya Turns 'Baby Zeenat' In Latest Episode Of 'Indian Idol' Season 12

Indian Idol Season 12 is currently airing on Sony TV and the show is now all set to celebrate 50 years of yesteryear actor Zeenat Aman in the Hindi film industry. Shanmukha Priya on Indian Idol mesmerized the judges and the audience with her rendition of Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si last week. She is now all set to recreate the magic of Zeenat Aman's song on the upcoming episode of Indian Idol Season 12.

Shanmukha Priya recreates the magic of Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko

The upcoming episode of Indian Idol season 12 will see the contestants celebrating 50 years of the evergreen actor Zeenat Aman by singing some of her most iconic and popular tracks. Shanmukha Priya recreated the magic of Zeenat Aman's song Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko from the film Yaadon Ki Baarat. She also dressed up similar to Zeenat Aman's attire in the song. Her performance of the song was well received by the veteran actor who was equally surprised to see Shanmukha Priya's outfit. She was dressed in a long white gown and was wearing a plain black choker. Her hair was parted in the middle and let loose. The set was decorated in retro style with photos of Zeenat Aman flashing on the screens.

Zeenat Aman complimented the young singer and also shared an anecdote from the film. She complimented her singing and her appearance by saying, "You sung tremendously and look fabulous. The attire makes you look like a Baby Zeenat version of me.” Adding further about the costume picked for the song, Zeenat Aman added that she was initially given a salwar kameez to wear for the song, but something didn't fit right. So she took the matter into her own hands and picked the dress that we see in the film.

Upon receiving such compliments from the legendary actor herself, Shanmukha Priya was elated. She thanked everyone who has supported her and encouraged her in her journey. She also mentioned that she has not only learnt a lot while on the show but also received an opportunity to perform with and in front of legends.

