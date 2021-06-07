Last Updated:

Shanmukhapriya From 'Indian Idol' Receives Criticism For Her 'Chura Liya Hai' Performance

Shanmukhapriya, who is currently competing in 'Indian Idol 12', has been receiving criticism on social media for her 'Chura Liya Hai' performance. Read on.

Indian Idol is considered to be among the top singing reality shows on television. While the show has often been credited for bringing the upcoming singing talents into the limelight, it has been receiving criticism from viewers in recent times. In one of the latest episodes, Shanmukhapriya, who is one of the contestants in the ongoing season, sang the popular Bollywood classic Chura Liya Hai song. However, it appears that the audience did not quite enjoy her performance, as they have taken to social media to pen their dislike towards the same.

Netizens criticise Chura Liya Hai by Shanmukhapriya

Chura Liya Hai is one of the best songs of the 1973 film Yaadon Ki Baaraat which was sung by Asha Bhosle and composed by RD Burman. Starring veteran actor Zeenat Aman, the song is considered to be an evergreen composition that is enjoyed by fans to date. However, the viewers of Indian Idol 12 did not quite enjoy Shanmukhapriya’s version of the song and expressed their dismay on social media. While some netizens talked about how she has “ruined” the classic, others even demanded the elimination of the contestant from the show.

A few netizens also elaborated on the reason why her performance has been disliked by many. They said that some compositions are best left in their original state and do not need any “improvisation”. There has been no response to this criticism by the makers of this show or the contestant herself. Quite recently, the show had invited a staunch criticism when singer Amit Kumar, son of Kishore Kumar, had made a revelation. He divulged that he was asked to praise the performances forcibly during his appearance on the show, even though he did not enjoy them.

Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan had responded to the criticism. In his conversation with SpotboyE, he had said that it was not easy to bring the legacy of Kishore Kumar in a limited period of time. The show had started way back in 2004 and is currently on its 12th season. The most recent contestant to be eliminated from the show is Anjali Gaikwad, as the season inches towards its conclusion.

