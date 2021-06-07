Shanmukhapriya From 'Indian Idol' Receives Criticism For Her 'Chura Liya Hai' Performance

Indian Idol is considered to be among the top singing reality shows on television. While the show has often been credited for bringing the upcoming singing talents into the limelight, it has been receiving criticism from viewers in recent times. In one of the latest episodes, Shanmukhapriya, who is one of the contestants in the ongoing season, sang the popular Bollywood classic Chura Liya Hai song. However, it appears that the audience did not quite enjoy her performance, as they have taken to social media to pen their dislike towards the same.

Netizens criticise Chura Liya Hai by Shanmukhapriya

Chura Liya Hai is one of the best songs of the 1973 film Yaadon Ki Baaraat which was sung by Asha Bhosle and composed by RD Burman. Starring veteran actor Zeenat Aman, the song is considered to be an evergreen composition that is enjoyed by fans to date. However, the viewers of Indian Idol 12 did not quite enjoy Shanmukhapriya’s version of the song and expressed their dismay on social media. While some netizens talked about how she has “ruined” the classic, others even demanded the elimination of the contestant from the show.

#IndianIdol2021 Please eliminate #ShanmukhaPriya from the show, she make the song to the worst.

Best shows we have seen but with #ShanMukhPriya & #danish it's very worst to watch the show. Even if we love it! — Sanjay Karampuri (@KarampuriSanjay) June 6, 2021

@ATULCHA08909347 Very true...smp n danish r the ones who should get eliminated.. Not anjali

Very wrong decision for publicity.. No point in watching beautiful songs get ruined by these two.. Left watching the show from today — Anj (@Anjaneya1692) June 6, 2021

#ShanmukhaPriya once again ruined the evergreen Chura Liya Hai

Why can't contestants like her and Danish understand that some songs are the best the way they'd been made.. Sometimes improvisation isn't required #IndianIdol2021 — V. 💫 (@TuliVimmi) June 6, 2021

Absolutely u’ve spoken my mind!! I really don’t understand the roles of technical team!! They should have advised not to improvise!! — B.Thapa (@feelittoloveit) June 6, 2021

A few netizens also elaborated on the reason why her performance has been disliked by many. They said that some compositions are best left in their original state and do not need any “improvisation”. There has been no response to this criticism by the makers of this show or the contestant herself. Quite recently, the show had invited a staunch criticism when singer Amit Kumar, son of Kishore Kumar, had made a revelation. He divulged that he was asked to praise the performances forcibly during his appearance on the show, even though he did not enjoy them.

Its the worst version of such an evergreen and beautiful song😭 😔@indian_idol12 pls have some feelings for peoole and their emotions to such beautifully evergreen songs.. Don't just let it ruin in each episode — Anj (@Anjaneya1692) June 6, 2021

Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan had responded to the criticism. In his conversation with SpotboyE, he had said that it was not easy to bring the legacy of Kishore Kumar in a limited period of time. The show had started way back in 2004 and is currently on its 12th season. The most recent contestant to be eliminated from the show is Anjali Gaikwad, as the season inches towards its conclusion.

IMAGE: SHANMUKHAPRIYA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.