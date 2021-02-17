Shantanu Maheshwari Opens Up About College Love Stories: 'They Have A Charm Of Their Own'

Actor Shantanu Maheshwari has been a part of several college romance dramas in the past. He is now going to be seen in yet another college-based love story for a Valentine's special digital episodic. In a media interaction, he said that he enjoys portraying these characters as he feels that they bring in a true feel of first love nostalgia from college days.

Shantanu Maheshwari on playing characters centered around love stories in college

Shantanu Maheshwari spoke about portraying roles in a college-based love story. He said, "Those early teenage days turn out to be all about yourself, as the environment around you is very different compared to school and one that you have in fact been looking forward to the experience, more so because of all the stories your seniors have told you about their own escapades! So that first love or crush that you experience in college is very innocent!"

He further added, "A new set of emotions and feelings are rising which have not been experienced before and bringing about changes in you which make you feel that everything you do and say is always right in your opinion, making it one of best phases of your life where nothing else really matters at that point. So getting to relive such heartwarming moments whilst playing characters who are carefree, young and in love is not only a lot of fun, but it just enhances the entire experience of rewinding back to times from some of the most amazing college campus days all over again".

When asked about what he finds most intriguing about college romance stories, Shantanu shared, "College love stories have a charm of their own! And when that sweet college romance is created into reel life content, there is nothing better than watching the magic of such beautiful stories come to life on screen, many of which I am very happy to have been a part of!".

On the work front

Shantanu Maheshwari's roles in romance dramas have given him the ultimate 'chocolate boy' tag. He made his debut with the show Dil Dosti Dance where he played the role of Swayam Shekhawat who was Sharon's love interest. He is also part of dance group Desi Hoppers that won the World of Dance 2015 Championship in Los Angeles. Shantanu Maheshwari's TV shows that remain popular include Girls on Top, Ek Hazaaron me Meri Behna Hai, Yeh Aashiqui and many more. He will be next seen in Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi.

