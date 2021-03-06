Shantanu Maheshwari's Birthday Special: What Is The Actor Up To These Days?

Shantanu Maheshwari's birthday is right around the corner. In order to celebrate the life and career of the prolific actor, who will turn 30 years of age in a few hours, a rundown of his current whereabouts and the projects that he is associated with as of now is being conducted. This article will divulge information concerning Shantanu Maheshwari's girlfriend, and his social media activity. Additionally, this article will serve as a look-back at Shantanu Maheshwari's serials from the past. Read on to know more about the actor.

Also Read: 'Dil Dosti Dance' Fame Vrinda Dawda Announces Pregnancy, Kishwer Merchant Says 'same Pinch

About Shantanu Maheshwari's current professional commitments:

Also Read: Shantanu Maheshwari Is On A Lookout For Mediums Through Which He Can Give Back To Dance

As of now, Shantanu Maheshwari is serving as a series regular on Medically Yourrs, the ALTBalaji Original series that debuted onto the streaming platform on the 27th of May, 2019. The series, brings to life the story that has been penned down by Mayuri Roy, sees Shantanu Maheshwari as Abir, a medical resident who deals with the various situations that a medical professional has to confront during their tenure. Maheshwari's Abir has a partner in Nityaami Shirke's Nibedita, who also gets a storyline centred on her perils, situations, and professional achievements/debacles. The ALTBalaji Original is directed by Abhijit Das. Harshwardhan Dixit or I.M.A Gujju fame has composed the music for the hospital drama. As far as his future projects are concerned, he will be next seen in the Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubhai Kathiawadi. The trailers for both, Medically Yourrs and Gangubhai Kathiawadi can be found below.

A peek into Shantanu Maheshwari's Instagram handle:

Also Read: Shantanu Maheshwari Opens Up About College Love Stories: 'They Have A Charm Of Their Own'

As far as Shantanu Maheshwari's Instagram activities are concerned, the actor is followed by a little over a million people as of this writing. Majorly, the actor is seen posting pictures of himself and content related to his projects. Some of the pictures from his Instagram handle can be found below.

About Shantanu Maheshwari's girlfriend:

As is known to many, Maheshwari and his Medically Yourrs co-star Nityaami Shirke dated for over a year, starting sometime around April 2019, as per a report on Pinkvilla. Months later, as per the very same report, during February of last year, shortly before the world went into a state of total lockdown owing to the still-ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the couple parted ways. The report in question also saw Shirke, who went to Melbourne shortly after the interview, addressing the allegations of them faking a relationship for the sake of their popularity at the time when Nach Baliye 9 was on-air by saying that the two were genuinely getting to know each other while they performed on the dance reality show. Coming back to Maheshwari, it is believed that he is currently single.

Shantanu Maheshwari's serials and reality shows:

Prior to Medically Yourrs, the show of which he is a co-lead, the actor has been a part of the 9th season of Nach Baliye, the reality show that is said to be the reason for Maheshwari's popularity and his eventually casting alongside Shirke in the ALTBalaji series. In addition to the same, Maheshwari has been a part of shows such as Dil Dosti Dance, Jhalak Dikhlaja & MTV Girls On Top, to name a few. More details regarding his projects will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

Also Read: Nityaami Shirke Confirms Parting Ways With Beau Shantanu Maheshwari; Says 'We're Friends'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.