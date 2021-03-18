Sharad Kelkar Recalls Flaunting 'Khali Bali' Moves At Rubina-Abhinav's Wedding, Shares Pic

Sharad Kelkar, who’s a good friend of Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, took a trip down memory lane and shared a picture from the duo’s wedding on March 18. Sharad called it his ‘Throwback Thursday’ post and recalled the time when his brothers Hussain Kuwajerwala, Rahuol Lohani, and he, performed at Rubina and Abhinav’s sangeet. Sharad Kelkar wrote, “Throwback to some Khali Bali steps with my amigos Husein and Rahuol. #rubinaabhinavkishadi.” He remembered the ‘good times’ they cherished during the two stars’ wedding festivities.

Sharad shares a throwback pic from Rubina-Abhinav's sangeet

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik tied the knot on June 22, 2018, and photos from their grand affair were all over the internet. Rubina shared an adorable pic and wrote “A moment ceased”. After their traditional wedding festivities were over, the duo hosted a reception which was graced by stars like Srishty Rode, Nia Sharma, Sargun Mehta, Drashti Dhami, Aditi Sharma, Sumeet Vyas, Shakti Arora, among others. While Dilaik dolled up in a shimmery grey gown with a tiara, her husband sported an all-white tuxedo. Whereas for the marriage rituals, Rubina opted for a white lehenga with pastel embroidery and Abhinav wore a blue exquisite sherwani. She adorned her look with dainty ornaments.

On the work front, Sharad Kelkar was last seen in the movie, Laxmii, helmed by Raghava Lawrence. The film released on Disney+Hotstar and received mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike. The movie also stars Ashwini Kalsekar, Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, and others.

Apart from this, Sharad was a part of the ZEE5 Original movie titled Darbaan, starring Sharib Hashmi, Rasika Dugal, and Flora Saini. The film follows the story of Rai Charan, a loyal servant, who is given the responsibility of taking care of a child. However, in a turn of events, the child goes missing and Rai faces the brunt of everyone.

Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla teamed up for a music video, Marjaneya, which released on March 18. The song is presented by Anshul Garg and is voiced by Neha Kakkar. The lyrics are penned by Babbu. In the 3-minute video, Abhinav tries to win his ladylove's heart with his warm gestures. He picks up her shopping bags and tries to calm her when she's angry.