Sharad Kelkar Twins With Wife Keerti Kelkar In This Mushy 'Photo Of The Day'; See

Laxmii actor Sharad Kelkar and his wife Keerti Kelkar recently shelled out major couple goals for fans on social media as they twinned in similar outfits. Sharad, a renowned film and television actor, never leaves any opportunities to have netizens swooning over his mushy pictures with his wife, Keerti on Instagram. This time around as well, the man and wife left ardent fans gushing as they twinned in colour-coordinated outfits for their latest couple photo.

Sharad Kelker and Keerti Kelkar look lovely as they pose for a romantic photo

In his free time, actor Sharad Kelkar loves to spend most of his time with his wife Keerti Kelkar & daughter Kesa Kelkar, and his Instagram handle is proof. Be it going on romantic dates with Keerti or spending we-time with his family at home, the Black Widows actor undeniably knows how to strike a balance between his personal and professional life. Similarly, earlier today, i.e. March 3, 2021, Sharad took to his Instagram handle to share his "#photooftheday" with his beloved wifey and ardent fans were all hearts about it.

In the picture shared by him on Instagram, the love birds twinned with each other as Sharad sported a grey t-shirt over dark blue jeans and a black cap while Keerti rocked a grey crop top with light blue jeans with a multi-colour headband. The couple flashed their million-dollar smiles at the camera as they posed for a loved-up photo. Posting the picture on his Instagram handle, the Tanhaji actor wrote, "Twinning @keertikelkar... #husbandwife #couplegoals #love #photooftheday".

Check out Sharad Kelkar's Instagram post below:

On the other hand, Sharad Kelkar's wife took a stroll down memory lane as she dug up her photo album and shared a rare photo from her wedding day with the 44-year-old. For the unversed, the duo tied the knot in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony back on June 3, 2005. Keerti took to her Instagram handle yesterday to share a candid photo of herself and Sharad and humorously wrote, "Aise toh na dekho.... @sharadkelkar". Soon, her dear husband slid into the comment section of the post and gushed, "Aaila".

Take a look:

