Sharad Malhotra And Ripci Bhatia Celebrate Second Wedding Anniversary; Share Pictures

Sharad Malhotra and Ripci Bhatia celebrated their second anniversary on April 20, 2021. Taking to Instagram, Sharad shared a set of pictures and penned a short note for Ripci. In his caption, he revealed that they went against the odds to reach this point in their life.

Sharad Malhotra celebrates his second wedding anniversary

Sharad shared several pictures in which one can see the couple dressed in traditional attire. They wore colour-coordinated clothes and posed towards the camera with smiles. In his caption, Sharad wrote, “All of the best LOVE stories have one thing in common, you have to go against the odds to get there...We did !!! @ripci.bhatia #happyanniversary #2yearsold #merisardarni”. Take a look at Sharad Malhotra's photos below.

Sharad often shares pictures and videos with his wife on social media. Earlier, he shared a video of a date that the couple went for in Dubai. They were seen dancing to a romantic song. In his caption, he wrote, “Outside of your comfort zone is where the magic happens #magicalmoments #datenite with @ripci.bhatia #feelthelovelivetheexperience only in ðŸ‡¦ðŸ‡ª ThankYou @roma__khanchandani & @amor_events_dubai for this dreamy setup”.

Sharad never misses a chance to flaunt his love towards Ripci. He shared a slow-motion video of the couple playing around on the beach while adding a romantic song to the background of his video. In his caption, he wrote, “My perfect sunset.”

Sharad Malhotra and Ripci Bhatia got hitched in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony on April 20, 2019. The ceremony took place in Mumbai which was followed by a reception for their family and friends. Have a look at a few more pictures of the couple below.

Sharad Malhotra on the work front

On the work front, Sharad Malhotra was recently seen in a music video called Bepanah Pyaar which also featured Surbhi Chandna. The video was released on March 24, 2021, on the official YouTube channel of VYRL Originals. It is a romantic song sung by Payal Dev and Yasser Desai and the video narrates a thrilling love story with treachery, action and a surprising plot twist. Apart from this, he was last seen on Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 5 where he played the role of Veer, a shape-shifting eagle.

(Promo Image source: Sharad Malhotra's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.