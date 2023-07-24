Sharad Malhotra On His Dark Character In Honey Trap Squad: I Hope People Don't Hate Me...

Actor Sharad Malhotra, who is seen playing a dark character in the show 'Honey Trap Squad', feels that the audience should love him for the hard work he has put in for the show and should not hate him for his character.

Sharad's recently released show 'Honey Trap Squad' showcases him in four different characters including a dabbawala, a Sardar and a eunuch.

At the special screening of the show, the actor spoke about the show and his character.

Talking about his character, the actor said: "It is not a regular character. It is different and a mean character which I have not played till now. Many years ago, I had done a show on television which showed me in a slightly darker shade but this character is totally dark. I have worked really hard for this role and I am hoping the audience love me in this avatar and do not hate me for the character. It was not an easy role for me."

Sharad was recently seen in a music video with Akanksha Puri who also stars in the show.

Talking about her, he said: "I was surprised to see Akanksha's acting in the show. We have always seen her in reality shows and haven't seen her act so much. But this show showcases her acting side as well and she is superb."

Show 'Honey Trap Squad' is a rollercoaster of emotions, blurring the lines between duty and desire.

It also features Karanvir Bohra and Manu Punjabi in pivotal roles.

The show is streaming on Alt Balaji.