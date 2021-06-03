Sharad Malhotra Wants To Go On A Double Date With Ex Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya

Bharat Ka Veer Putra actor Sharad Malhotra spilt the beans on his relationship with ex Divyanka Tripathi. The two actors had worked together on the show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and had started dating each other. The couple broke up after eight long years of being in a committed relationship. According to Bollywood Shaadis, Sharad had later admitted that he was not ready to be committed and marry Tripathi which lead to the split.

Now, both the actors are happily married to different people. Divyanka Tripathi tied the knot on July 8, 2016, with Vivek Dahiya after the two had worked with each other on the sets of Ye Hai Mohabbatein. Sharad Malhotra got married to fashion designer Ripci Bhatia on April 20, 2019.

During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sharad expressed his feelings about Tripathi. He showered her with praises saying she was "one of the finest" actors seen on television. He admitted that when the two were dating, he would tell her to not change for anyone. "The way she conducts herself in public and the way she carries herself is great and she's very happy... I'm very happy to see that," he told the host. When asked about his current relationship with the Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala actor, Sharad said that it had been six years since he had interacted with her.

Sharad Malhotra wants a double date with Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya

During the interview, Kannan asked Sharad if he would be open to having a double date with Divyanka and her husband, with Sharad's wife Ripci Bhatia. The actor agreed to it. "I don't know when that would happen but I hope it happens. I think bygones are bygones. I think we have all accepted life beautifully... we have moved on... I think it's good to have dinner once in a while", he said.

Sharad also admitted that he would love to work with Divyanka once again. He said that he recalled Divyanka's passion for working. The actor added that he loved her energy and made him feel attracted to her at that point. He further said that he respected her passion for acting. He hoped that she continued to have that love for acting.

Image: Sharad Malhotra and Vivek Dahiya's Instagram

