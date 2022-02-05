Shark Tank India: Anupam Mittal Throws After Party, Sharks Attend With Their Spouses; See

Shark Tank India is a reality TV show that gives an opportunity for budding entrepreneurs in India to present their ideas to experienced investors and business experts a.k.a 'The Sharks'. The show received widespread popularity and aired its final episode on Friday after a successful season one. Anupam Mittal, the CEO of Shaadi.com and one of the Sharks on the show threw an after-party as the show came to an end. The party was attended by all the other Sharks and their spouses.

Anupam Mittal's Shark Tank after party

Anupam Mittal went live on Instagram and gave a glimpse at the after-party he threw as Shark Tank India aired its final episode. Mittal introduced all the Sharks and their spouses in the video. BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover was seen with his wife Madhuri Jain Grover, Lenskart co-founder and CEO Peyush Bansal and his wife Nimisha Bansal were also spotted in the video. Emcure Pharmaceuticals executive director Namita Thapar with her husband Vikas Thapar and MamaEarth co-founder Ghazal Alagh along with her husband Varun Alagh also attended the party.

Shark Tank India is the Indian franchise of the American show Shark Tank. The show received widespread popularity and was praised by audiences and critics alike. Several one-liners said by the Sharks on the show trended on social media and also spawned several memes. The show received 62,000 aspirants from India, out of which 198 businesses were selected to pitch their ideas to the “sharks”. Out of 198 investment pitches at the reality TV show, 67 businesses got deals this season.

The show aired on Sony Entertainment Television and premiered on December 20, 2021. The Sharks for the season were Anupam Mittal, the CEO of Shaadi.com, Ashneer Grover, Founder and Managing Director of BharatPe, Vineeta Singh - CEO & Co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics, Namita Thapar - Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Peyush Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Lenskart - People Group, Ghazal Alagh - Co-founder and Chief Mama of Mamaearth, and Aman Gupta - Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at boAt. These self-made multi-millionaires judge the business concepts and products pitched and then decide whether to invest their own money to help market and mentor each contestant.

Image: Instagram/@namitathapar