'Shark Tank India' Fame Ashneer Grover Receives Letter From Contestant Disowned By Family

Ashneer Grover who was one of the 'Sharks' (as the format of the show stated the entrepreneurs) in Shark Tank India show, was popularly known for his bold judgments. The ex-BharatPe founder who was not easy to crack through on the show was often seen responding to the pitches made by the entrepreneurs in his own rude manner.

Now, as the first season of the show concluded, Rakhi Pal, an entrepreneur whose family kicked her out of the house for pursuing her dreams, thanked Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover for his support. In a noble gesture from Grover, Rakhi Pal, who is one of the co-founders of student community startup EventBeep, received funding from Ashneer, Aman Gupta, and Peyush Bansal on the show.

Ashneer Grover receives heartwarming letter from an entrepreneur

The budding entrepreneur penned a special letter to Grover while thanking him and hailing him as an "inspiration for millions." Ashneer even shared pictures from their latest met on Instagram while giving a glimpse of the handwritten letter that was gifted to him by Rakhi.

In his caption, Ashneer was super excited to note that Rakhi has reunited with her family and that he is proud to invest in her project. “It’s nice to meet up with the @eventbeepindia kids from @sharktank.india and see them plowing through. Super happy that Rakhi Pal is back with her family!”

The letter from Rakhi showered appreciation on Grover and even termed him as a 'hero.' A part of the letter read, “Dear Ashneer sir, your words have been worth more than any offer we could ever have… You’ve given me my family back and their trust in this vision.”

For the unversed, back on the show, Rakhi’s co-founders revealed that she would lie to her family about going to college to be able to work on her business. Before going to the office, she’d do house chores like cooking and cleaning. After working secretly for two years on the project, when she decided to tell her family about the same, she was asked to leave the house.

Fans were quick to hail the BharatPe founder for his gesture while extending luck to Rakhi fr her endeavours. One of the fans wrote, "Without ashneer sir show is incomplete." Another user who was delighted to see the gesture wrote, " Seriously heartwarming to see them doing great and for Rakhi to finally get her family's support too." A third user chimed in and wrote, "It is just because of you...all thanks to you." Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, " Nicee to see rakhi is back to the family.. hope this will motivate others too.."

IMAGE: Instagram/Ashneer.Grover