Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover was known for his bold comments on the show. The ex-BharatPe founder was embroiled in a controversy with the company after his wife and he were accused of financial irregularities. Now, after the first part of the show ended, Ashneer dismissed claims about charging a whopping amount per episode as salary.

Ashneer, who was surrounded by controversies, post which he resigned from the post of the CEO, recently delivered a lecture at Lovely Professional University and spoke about his experience on the show while sharing anecdotes about his career as an entrepreneur.

Ashneer Grover dismisses reports of making money out of 'Shark Tank India'

In his speech, Grover shared how he ‘coincidentally became famous’ because of Shark Tank India, and admitted that all the judges who appeared on the reality show accepted the job because they wanted to become famous. The ex-founder of BharatPe revealed that nobody made any money on the show, and had all committed to a number that they would all invest prior to signing on.

While sharing his views, Ashneer also dismissed several reports of him charging a whopping amount of Rs 10 lakh per episode.

“Let me tell you the truth, none of us made any money from the show. Some people said that we made Rs 10 lakh per episode, but I’d have been happy with even Rs 5 lakh. The concept of the show is very simple; they believe we have money, and they felt that we all have high-value startups, so we’d be able to invest some money in the show. So, they asked us to commit to spending Rs 10 crore each on the show. We said okay. We weren’t paid anything for any episode; in fact, we worked like bonded labour for hours and hours,” Ashneer revealed.

Ashneer, during his speech also threw light on the fact why the other sharks agreed to be a part of the reality show In addition to seeking fame, Ashneer said that the other entrepreneurs felt that this should prove to be a "great way to spend weekends," and thirdly, they "believed that it might shine a light on startup culture in the country."

Ashneer had even shared pictures from his visit to the university along with wife on Instagram. The pictures showed how he was given a warm welcome by the students with a special cultural program. Towards the end, the ace entrepreneur was also honoured by the university with a shawl and a special photo frame with his picture.

For the unversed, Shark Tank India is a business reality television series and an Indian franchise of the American show Shark Tank. It shows entrepreneurs making business presentations to a panel of investors or sharks, who decide whether to invest in their company. On May 01, 2022, After the wonderful success of season 1 that gripped the entire nation after so long on the small screen, the makers have announced Shark Tank Season 2 and have released the first promo as well.

IMAGE: Instagram/ashneer.grover