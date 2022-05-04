'Shark Tank India' Fame Ghazal Alagh Buys New Car Worth Rs 1.19 Crore; Details Here

Mama Earth co-founders Varun Alagh and Ghazal Alagh bought a swanky new car. The Shark Tank India fame shared a picture on her Instagram handle which saw her and Varun posing with their luxurious Audi e-Tron electric car worth ₹1.19 crore. Recently, Ghazal was in the headlines as she welcomed her second baby with husband Varun, calling the newborn 'baby shark.

Shark Tank India fame Ghazal Alagh's new car

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ghazal Alagh dropped a picture which sees her and Varun posing with their luxurious new car. Both were decked up in their formal attires as Ghazal chose to wear a black coloured mini blazer dress, while Varun looked dapper in a suit. Have a look:

She captioned the post, "Innovation is the key to sustainability. My Audi e-Tron allows me to experience comfort while building a better and more sustainable future. It’s all-electric and my safe drive companion in this new era @audiin #etronInIndia #FutureIsAnAttitude #ad (sic)".

Netizens were quick to congratulate the power couple and the comment section is proof of it. A fan commented, "Red is amazing but black is hot, congratulations on the Beauty for this beauty." Another fan wrote, "You guys are role models for all the entrepreneurs…more power to you". A third user wrote, "Mam u r our inspiration. Congratulations (sic)".

Ghazal Alagh blessed with baby boy

Ghazal Alagh was recently blessed with a baby boy which she announced on her social media space. Taking to her official Instagram account, Ghazal shared an adorable picture featuring the little hands of the newborn. Revealing the name of the little munchkin in the caption, Alagh wrote, "And then there were 2, our second son Ayaan is here to make our lives even more fun." Terming him as 'baby shark', she continued, " Ayaan means ‘blessing from god’ and that’s what he is. Thanks for all the kind wishes and blessings. #babyshark (sic)".

More on Shark Tank India

Shark Tank India became one of the most popular shows in India within no time. The show motivated millions bringing change to the entrepreneurial landscape of India.

Though the show came to an end, its buzz among the netizens is still the same. Apart from Ghazal Alagh, other sharks who judged the hit show were Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh.

(Image: @ghazalalagh/Instagram)