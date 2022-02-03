'Shark Tank' India Finale Week: Will There Be Season 2 Of Reality Show? Here's All We Know

Shark Tank India recently kick-started in the country and became very popular among the audience, who are now eager to know if there will be a second season to the hit show. The show is the official Indian version of the popular American Television show that has had a successful run of 13 seasons so far and began way back in 2009. As the first season of the Indian edition of the show draws to a close, will there be season 2 of Shark Tank India?

'Shark Tank' season 2

Although there is no official confirmation from Sony TV about the second season of the show, judging by its popularity, there will surely be another season. In addition to this, knowing that the original American version of the show ran for 13 seasons, gives fans hope that there will be an announcement about Shark Tank India season 2 soon.

Sharks in 'Shark Tank' Season 2

The present judges of Shark Tank India have gained heaps of popularity and have become famous among fans of the reality show. The current judge panel sees seven entrepreneurs, who are the driving forces behind some popular bands. They include Aman Gupta (Co founder-Managing Director of BoAt), Vineeta Singh (Co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharma), Peyush Bansal (Co-founder and CEO of Lenskart), Ghazal Alagh (Co-founder and chief mama of Mamaearth), Ashneer Grover (co-founder and managing director of BharatPe). Although these seven sharks are loved and praised by fans of the show, there are speculations that they will be joined by some other entrepreneurs in Shark Tank India season 2.

(Image: Instagram/@sharktank.india)