Shark Tank India: Inside BharatPe's Ashneer Grover's Mansion With Luxurious Cars And More

Shark Tank India became talk of the town as soon its all-new season premiered and fans have become fans of the judges of the show. Ashneer Grover, who is the Managing Director and co-founder of BharatPe has garnered a huge following on social media, and viewers have begun to love him on the reality show. Here's some more interesting information about the entrepreneur.

All about Ashneer Grover's luxury cars

Grover often takes to social media to share glimpses of his life with his friends and family. In doing this, he has often posted pictures of the many cars in his garage and fans have been in awe of his luxury car collection. According to a report by DNA, Grover owns a Mercedes Maybach S650, Mercedes Benz GLS 350, Porsche Cayman S, and an Audi A6. He has often shared pictures of his family with his cars and the long drives they enjoy together.

Have a look at his cars here-

Ashneer Grover's house

The Shark Tank India judge often shares pictures of himself and his family at his home in Panchsheel Park Delhi. He once shared a glimpse of his wife, Madhuri's lockdown birthday and fans caught a glimpse of his fancy home. One could see a huge dining table and aesthetic decorations all around the house. The entrepreneur also once shared a picture of his wife from what appeared to be their drawing-room. Fans could spot a plant and other decorative accessories, along with a royal sofa and elegant silver curtains.

Here's a glimpse into Ashneer Grover's home-

Ashneer and Madhuri also often take some luxury vacations together with their family and give their followers major travel goals. The couple enjoyed their 15th wedding anniversary in London and shared several glimpses of their trip with their fans online. Ashneer captioned the picture, "Happy 15th Wedding Anniversary! Here’s to slaying it together for a lifetime !!"

Ashneer Grover was recently talk of the town after he and the other Shark Tank India judges made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show and had the audience in splits. Archana Puran Singh recently uploaded a clip from behind the scenes of the comedy show and gave fans a glimpse into the unseen side of the entrepreneur.

Image: Instagram/@ashneer.grover