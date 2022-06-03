BoAt co-founder Aman Gupta managed to win audiences' hearts with his stint on the popular reality show Shark Tank India and as the fans eagerly await watching him in the next season of the show, he recently dropped a quirky video of himself on special media leaving his fans in awe.

Aman Gupta takes on the Jiggle Jiggle trend with his daughter

BoAt co-founder and Shark Tank India Judge Aman Gupta recently took to his official Instagram handle and posted a video clip in which he can be seen performing the popular Instagram dance trend called Jiggle Jiggle with his daughter. In the video, he can be seen sporting a cool green coloured jacket with a set of red track pants and sports shoes. On the other hand, his daughter, Adaa can be seen wearing a cute pink and white jumpsuit as they both dance together with mountains all around them.

In the caption, he mentioned how his daughter, Adaa wants to do everything that is trending and confessed that he cannot say no to her anyway. The caption read, “When Adaa wants you to do something that’s tending, I can’t say no anyways to her…” (sic)

Numerous fans took to Aman Gupta's Instagram video and dropped in sweet and quirky reactions in the comments section after watching his video. While many fans shared hearts and heart-eyed emojis to depict how much they loved the father-daughter duo performing the trend, the others dropped in popular quirky dialogues from Shark Tank India that went viral online. On the other hand, even Archana Puran Singh reacted to Aman Gupta's Instagram video by adding a heart-eyed emoji and stating how much she loved it. Take a look at some of the reactions to the BoAt co-founder's latest Instagram post.

Earlier, Aman Gupta was seen grooving to a song inspired by his famous Shak Tank dialogue 'hum bhi bana lenge'. Composed by Mayur Jumani, the song brought together popular content creators like Ruhee Dosani, Vrushali Jawale, Dipraj Jadhav, and others. Mayur stated in the caption, "Lo humne bhi bana liya. With the bossman @boatxaman. What an absolute sport and my favourite shark. MASSIVE LOVE to all the creators joining in the video." Take a look-

Image: Instagram/@boatxaman