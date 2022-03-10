'Shark Tank India' Judge Ghazal Alagh Blessed With A Baby Boy, Calls Him 'baby Shark'

Shark Tank India became one of the most popular shows in India within no time. The show motivated millions bringing change to the entrepreneurial landscape of India. Though the show came to an end, its buzz among the netizens is still the same. In a recent update, Mamaearth founder and Shark Tank India Judge Ghazal Alagh has been blessed with a baby boy which she announced on her social media handle.

Mamaearth founder Ghazal Alagh blessed with a baby boy

Taking to her official Instagram account, Ghazal Alagh shared an adorable picture featuring the little hands of the newborn. Revealing the name of the little munchkin in the caption, Alagh wrote, "And then there were 2, our second son Ayaan is here to make our lives even more fun." She continued, " Ayaan means ‘blessing from god’ and that’s what he is. Thanks for all the kind wishes and blessings. #babyshark".

Anupam Mittal's wife congratulates Alagh

The post garnered several comments with Anupam Mittal's wife Anchal Kumar writing, "Congratulations and lots of love!", a fan wrote, "Many many congratulations to the whole family", another one commented, "BabyShark doo doo doo doo doo doo", and others congratulated Ghazal for her big day.

Recently, Ghazal Alagh opened up about companies she invested in on the show, stating, "There have been deals where you really like the product, but when you went home, you're checking on Amazon and you're like 'Oh my God, what do I do now?' But you then can't go back, cause the data that they shared was correct, now the product does not have a good rating? That's your problem." She continued, "The number of promises we have made on the show, in terms of helping everybody take their brand forward, that's what you do then. Invest time, tell them what to do".

More on Shark Tank India

Apart from Ghazal Alagh, other sharks who judged the hit show were Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh. After successfully concluding the first season of Shark Tank India, the show's judges and investors Aman Gupta and Peyush Bansal reunited on a getaway to Ranthambore with their respective families. Taking to his Instagram handle, entrepreneur Aman Gupta recently dropped pictures from their trip and wished his co-shark Peyush Bansal on his birthday.