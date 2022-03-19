'Shark Tank India' Judges' Holi Celebrations Are All About Family, Colours & Fun Moments

The festival of colours was marked with fanfare across the nation, and by people of Indian origin worldwide on Friday. One also sees celebrities extending their good wishes to their fans and followers, and many also play with their loved ones. Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas were some of the stars of the entertainment world who celebrated, and dropped pictures on social media.

While these stars have been around for many years, the new entrants of the entertainment world, established entrepreneurs of Shark Tank India too celebrated the festival. Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh and Aman Gupta gave their fans and followers a glimpse of their best moments of the day.

Shark Tank India judges mark Holi in style

Ashneer Grover dropped a video of his kids playing Holi at their residence. In the video, his son and daughter threw water-filled balloons at each other, which both missed the target. The elder one, however, then rushed to the younger sibling and burst a water-filled balloon on the back of her neck.

The former BharatPe CEO termed it as 'Holi Fun', and how 'Hit and Miss' was one of the highlights of the festival.

Even Anupam Mittal celebrated the festival at his residence itself. He, along with wife, actor-model Anchal Kumat set up a small balloon pool, along with their daughter Alyssa.

The little one conveyed greetings for the occasion, as the trio got into the pool and played with the 'pichkari.'

The Shaadi.com founder also shared a throwback picture of him with a monkey mask for one of the Holi celebrations, before their daughter was born and credited his wife for training him well and ending his 'bandargiri.'

He termed the festival as the 'time to shed your inhibitions, be joyful and renew.'

Sugar Cosmetics Ceo Vineeta Singh marked the occasion by playing with her husband Kaushik Mukherjee and sons as they got drenched in water and colours.

Aman Gupta celebrated Holi with his wife Priya Dagar and their two daughters. He urged his followers to let go of the child in them and not hold back, but 'let it go.' That was evident with him and his daughter donning a colourful wig and him wearing a floral bracelet in the festivities.