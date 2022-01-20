'Shark Tank India' Memes Floods Social Media As Show Impresses Fans; Best Reactions Here

Shark Tank India, the Indian adaptation of the global business reality show, has become the talk of the town ever since it began airing in the country last month. There are several hilarious memes that netizens and some companies have made that have taken the internet by storm. The show is judged by seven 'sharks', and the Shark Tank India judges are Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Ghazal Alagh, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh.

Shark Tank India memes that rule the internet

Several of the memes that surfaced online involved Ashneer Grover saying his most iconic dialogue on the show, "Bilkul bakwas hai yeh, Aap band kar do isey!" They also involved Namita Thapar famously saying, "Ye meri expertise nahi hai, I am out." Have a look at some of the most hilarious memes here.

Shark Tank India is the adaptation of the business and investment-related American reality show by the same name. It ran for 13 seasons and helped several ambitious individuals take their business to the next level. The format of the show sees aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their idea or existing small business to the sharks/judges and give them details about their company. The sharks then decide if they would live to invest in the business.

The Shark Tank India judges

The Shark Tank India judges are talented individuals who are looked up to in the world of business. Ashneer Grover is the Managing Director and co-founder of BharatPe, which came into being in 2018. Aman Gupta is the Chief Marketing Officer of the electronics company boAt, while Anupam Mittal is the Founder and CEO of matrimony site Shaadi.com. Ghazal Alagh is known for her being the Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer of MamaEarth, while Namita Thapar is the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals. The other judges include Vineeta Singh, who is the CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics.