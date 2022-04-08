Shark Tank India has been one of the reality shows that has arguably gotten more prominence than any other show in the country over the past few months. The show which is the Indian franchise of the American show Shark Tank features entrepreneurs making business presentations to a panel of investors or sharks. Ex-Bharat Pay CEO Ashneer Grover who is popularly known for his blunt and brutal feedback was recently given a reality check.

Ashneer Grover did cause some heartbreaks with his replies and several entrepreneurs did fall prey to it. Two founders whose pitches were memorably rejected on the reality show Shark Tank India met up with each other weeks after the first season concluded its successful run. The pitch made by both the founders was rejected by Ashneer Grover who had given blunt feedback on their idea.

Shark Tank India's rejected pitchers meet off-screen

Now, the two entrepreneurs Rohit Warrier and Niti Singhal met each other and demonstrated their products which won the appreciation of viewers. For the unknown, Rohit’s idea was termed as ‘wahiyat’ (disgusting) by Ashneer, while Neeti who pitched her fashion start-up had also met with rejection back when she appeared on the show.

Niti took to Instagram and shared a video where the two gave a great demonstration of their products. The video showed Niti and Rohit sitting across a table when she spilt a drink on her dress. Demonstrating her brand’s reversible products, she got up and simply pulled a different dress-up. Meanwhile, Rohit flashed his Sippline ‘glass ka mask’ and attached it to his glass. While giving back to Ashneer, Niti wrote, “Weird pitches? Not so weird now!” in her caption.

Soon the video caught the attention of the fans who spoke about their rant with Ashneer. One of the users praised the two for their ideas and wrote, “A very good illustration of your products... They seem to work perfectly fine.” Another user made a sarcastic comment and wrote, “Imagine, Bharat Pay QR code won't work when people will try to buy these two products. (sic)” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Divided by pitches, United by Ashneer Grover’s rant.”

(Image: @niti.singhal/@ashneer.grover/Instagram)