'Shark Tank India' Season 2 Promo Released; Sony TV Shares Registration Details

After a successful first season, the business reality TV series Shark Tank India is back with its second instalment. The show, which premiered last year, saw a panel of five business tycoons - Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh and Peyush Bansal - making investments in business ideas of budding entrepreneurs.

Sony Entertainment Television recently released the second season's promo, revealing that the registrations have started on Saturday, April 30. The promo teased how the sharks made investments worth almost ₹42 crores, choosing from a pool of 85,000 applicants.

Shark Tank India Season 2 promo and registration details

Taking to their official Instagram handle on Saturday, April 30, makers dropped the brief promo clip, which showcases an employee buttering up to his boss to help him get investors for his business idea. The ignorant boss, however, doesn't pay any heed to it. A voiceover then tells the employee to stop knocking on the wrong doors for investors as Shark Tank India Season 2 is here.

Take a look:

In a separate post, they also detailed how to register for the season, with candidates required to download/upgrade the SonyLIV app to pitch in their business ideas. "Are you a budding entrepreneur? If yes, this is your chance to make it big in the world of business! Registrations for #SharkTankIndiaSeason2onSony have begun. Download/Upgrade the SonyLIV app to register your business idea. Link in Bio (sic)", they wrote.

For the uninitiated, Shark Tank revolved around entrepreneurs pitching their business ideas to a panel of sharks, asking for their investment in exchange for a percentage of equity. Reportedly, 198 businesses were selected to pitch their ideas to the business tycoons, with 67 of them striking deals. The first season premiered on 20 December 2021 and concluded on 4 February 2022. It was hosted by Rannvijay Singha.

(Image: @SHARKTANK.INDIA/Instagram)